The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On January 25

Here is each zodiac sign's one card tarot reading for January 25, 2024, based on the Major and Minor Arcana, using the energies of the Full Moon and the Sun in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Obsessed! You're totally into your job lately, Aries. You might be channeling some unmet need or frustration into your work in order to forget about other problems. While it's credible to be a hard-working person, it's also best to process your emotions.

You don't want to stuff your feelings. They fester and come out later in other ways. Be sure your motives and intentions, even when they produce results, are for the right reasons.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess

You're right. Your intuition has been tapping you on the shoulder letting you know that you need to pay attention to a particular person or situation.

While self-doubt can cause you to question your sensibility due to a lack of proof, this tarot card indicates that you may be on to something. Soon, you'll get the confirmation and proof you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You are smart, and you love solving a good puzzle. Your mind is looking for something that will entertain it. You need a good project or a physically challenging thing to try like dance class, working out, or joining a club where you can meet people and learn new things.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Has someone disappointed you recently? It's easy to look around and think that every person is going to bring you heartache or sadness. You are sad and it's led you to feel a loss of love and even hope.

But not every experience is going to work out this way. One person may bring you heartache, but if you allow time to pass, you'll find that another person loves you the way you need them to. Don't lose faith.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Good news. Your relationship is starting to show signs of improvement. It could be that the holidays are behind you, and now you are ready and able to focus only on each other. You can give and receive love from one another. Things are looking up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

How much longer? Whenever you're trying to attain a long-term goal, it's perfectly normal to ask yourself when you will see the big payoff. You might be at the end of your rope with frustration.

All the time and energy is taking much more than you had originally planned or anticipated. But this tarot card is one of perseverance. You want to hang in there, Virgo. Soon you'll be cashing in those chips! Wait and see!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Sign up soon, Libra. If you've been toying with the idea of going back to college to earn a higher degree or to get a certificate to boost your career, this tarot card says go for it.

Expanding your knowledge and skills could be the lucky ticket to getting a promotion or being qualified for a raise. Don't forget to do your research to compare schools and check out tuition and scholarships.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

But things were going so well? If you look closely at the interaction leading to a breakup, the writing was on the wall. Both of you were starting to show signs of unhappiness.

There's something to be said about letting things go when the relationship has run its course. If you're hopeful for things to return to the way they were, they might. But for now, work on yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Focus on the ONE thing you want more than anything else in the world. When you narrow your attention to one thing, that's when the magic begins. You will be free of unnecessary distractions and understand what you really, truly need.

Focus will remove the fluff from your day and give you clarity and determination. Pure grit!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

No one likes to be bullied, and when you are on the receiving end of someone's ugliness, it feels super yucky. It's not going to be easy to navigate their problematic behavior.

But you'll figure out who to report the problem to and how to address the situation without escalating it further. You may feel angry and even a bit intimidated, but you're going to get beyond this unscathed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Finding out bad news on Facebook is the worst. It's hard to really wrap your mind around the sadness of a friend when they have lost a parent or partner. You never really know quite the right thing to say, but saying you are there for them means the world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You know what you want from life and you feel confident that you can get it. When dating, you're not looking for someone to fill your time, you want someone whom you can build a life with. You want someone who will be with you and cherish you. Don't settle for less.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.