Accurate Horoscope For January 31, 2024

Here is your January 31, 2024 horoscope, based on your zodiac sign, during the Sun in Aquarius and the Moon in Libra.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Well, what do you know, Aries, business and pleasure really can mix. If your lifelong dream is to go into business or work with your romantic partner, then today presents you with an incredibly supportive energy to make that wish come true.

The Sun continues to transit through your business networking sector, and today, it speaks in a sweet tone with the Libra Moon. This tender energy brings beautiful balance into your life where you and a lover can ponder the future.

You may bring unique skills to the table and monetize them. Love and money in a match made in heaven? Aries, for you, this could be a win/win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Roll up your sleeve and sharpen your pencil. Today will be one of those incredibly productive days where projects come together seamlessly, and your to-do list for the day ends with a steady stream of giant green check marks one after the other.

The Sun trine Moon transit is here with positive energy to support your hard work and efforts. The Sun in your career sector brings a heightened awareness of what you need and when. And when it speaks in the right tone to a Libra Moon, you find the path of least resistance. The doors are opening for you, Taurus. You can't mess this up!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are a shooting star, Gemini. With the Sun in a fellow air sign, your mind is one of your most attractive features. People find your thoughts intriguing and exhilarating. Your imaginative side is activated with the Moon in Libra, so when the Sun sends a little nudge your way, your emotions find their best expression through creative pursuits.

You can go dancing or pick a DIY project that's perfect for the upcoming Valentine's Day. You might enjoy writing a sentimental letter to a loved one or a really endearing post to all of your followers on social media.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Endings are beginnings in disguise, and when the Sun makes its way through your house of dark secrets, inheritance, and rebirth, you find yourself standing at a crossroads. You could experience feelings of sadness because you are so sentimental, but at the same time, the Moon's relationship with the Libra Moon allows you to see how this improves your life from the inside out.

There are a few secret areas of your home life and perhaps your family life that have been tough for you to manage. This is the season for change, where you can alleviate these unwanted pressures and make your future what you want it to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The power to bring new life into your relationship is within your hands, thanks to the Sun in your sector of partnership and the Moon transmitting through your communication house. Words are your superpower, and when you can encourage your significant other, you help them feel confident in your love.

This is a day where you can help build trust and improve your interaction with one another. If you're looking for a way to strengthen your relationship, consistency and kindness are key.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You deserve to be paid for the work that you do, and even if it's not a monetary benefit you receive, there can be some form of compensation for your efforts. Ask for reviews if you're volunteering to earn credibility in a particular industry.

If you've lowered your rate to get clients, ask them also to give you a review online. Today isn't a day for giving everything away for free. Value your energy and ask for what you need. The universe recognizes this and honors you when you do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The day is made for you to pursue happiness. You have only one life to live, and ideally, you want it to be fulfilling and satisfying to you. While you may not be able to avoid all unpleasantries, you can start to minimize what you dislike and fill your day with more joyful activities.

Even with work, see if there is an opportunity to use your best skills for the company. You might discover how much people appreciate you and want to invest your talents to make your business relationship more equitable for all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Not every home is filled with family members who love and appreciate them, and. you may have a family member who downright dislikes you for being yourself. The Sun trine Moon transit is an invitation to take the high road.

You may discover a way to use their vitriol for the greater good. As said in the recent film American Fiction, Enemies see each other better than friends." You can learn from their hateful behavior and use it to self-improve.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Some days are made for talking with a good friend. Call a good friend and catch up on each other's lives if you don't have the time, maybe you can make some. Schedule a Zoom or FaceTime call for this week and enjoy dinner together or share a cup of coffee in the morning.

The Sun trine Moon transit is invigorating for friendships, especially those who have long histories with each other. It's so easy to grow apart and not have real-life shared experiences. Today you can change that.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You like the feeling of earning your way. Sometimes, you may think it would be nice to have someone take care of you, but deep down, there's a sense of pride in your ability to be your own independent person.

Today may be the day you decide to venture on your own in some side business or gig. Explore your options and see if your business idea could work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're a natural polymath, and when the Sun is in your sign, your brilliant mind shines for all to see. And today's Moon, in harmony with the Sun, encourages you to study a new subject and to embrace learning.

You may find a free online course at Harvard University or Coursera. You are one of those types of people who believe you ought always to learn new things. It keeps your mind sharp and your life interesting.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are a deeply spiritual person, Pisces. The Sun trine Moon transit helps you to process the idea of change from a spiritual standpoint.

Today's the perfect time to study and read up on the topic of death. Check out Baba Ram Dass and read a copy of his book, Be Here Now. You might enjoy exploring the afterlife in an intellectual way and sharing your knowledge with others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.