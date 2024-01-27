Horoscope For January 28, 2024 — The Moon Is In Virgo

The Moon is in the analytical and sweet sign of Virgo all day. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's horoscope on January 28, 2024.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tend to the details, Aries. It's time to buckle down and get some important work done. The Virgo Moon will cheer you on with earthy, grounded, and determined energy. This is a perfect day for visiting a nutritional store and stocking up on healthy, wholesome food items. If you've been missing the gym due to a busy week, plan out your future workout schedule — don't forget to include a best friend who can help you get back on track and remain accountable.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This day was made for romantic love. And in true Taurus fashion, you want a grounded, stable, and secure romance. So, while the Moon is in Virgo, the little things touch your heart and make you feel safe in your love life. Do things to stoke your sweet and sentimental side, like checking out books from your local library or visiting an antique store with someone special. You can do things that help solidify your understanding of others, like taking a personality quiz or watching a video on relationships.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get organized, Gemini. The Moon in Virgo empowers you to focus on clearing out clutter and doing an early spring cleaning for your home. Replace old items that are dedicated to your pets. Focus on small spaces in your home where you may stack papers or store household items. Think about the practicality of your personal space and see how to maximize their usefulness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What do you want others to remember you by, Cancer? The Moon in Virgo brings energy toward communication and topics related to information sharing. Perhaps you have recipes that you need to organize. Consider creating a recipe book to share with family or your friends. If you appreciate things like genealogy or your family's history, check out sites like MyHeritage or look into public records to learn more about your family's name and the past.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Set a practical financial goal and outline how to achieve it. You may find Rocket Money helpful, or maybe you've always wanted to take a few courses on debt reduction with your credit card company. List your goals for 2024 and prioritize them. Maybe revert to an old-fashioned system like envelopes and cash to help you control spending while you aim to reduce your debt and get back on track.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, there's always room for improvement, and you may find that figuring out what's best for you takes time. Use the next few days to honor yourself and your future by striving to be the best version of yourself that you can become. Think about what's relevant to your future goals and dreams. Don't know what they are? Use this time with the Moon in your sign to figure out your purpose and what will make you happiest as you attempt to fulfill it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to let the past go, Libra. Putting something in the past takes time on an emotional level, so you will want to help speed the process by removing items that remind you of your ex or the situation you hope to forget. Put old trinkets, gifts, or notes in a box. Set an album to private for photos on your phone. Delete the text messages or upload them to your computer and store them on Dropbox for safekeeping if needed. It's time to remove the visibility of things so you can healthily move on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friendships are what you make of them. You want rock-solid and firmly-rooted friendships in your life, but these are not things that happen by chance. You have to put in the hours and do friendship work to establish strong bonds. Today, talk openly with the people you want to grow closer to. They may find it flattering and sweet that you're being so intentional about your future and desire to make your friendship last.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Work but take breaks. You might have a few things left to do for your job this weekend, so get them done. However, it's so easy to get into the rhythm of work that you forget to have fun. Try to have a balance in your life. Plan a dinner date with a friend or family member at a set time. Structure your day to have an end and start times and stick to them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What type of learner are you? The Moon in Virgo is the perfect time to learn something new about health and wellness. Consider taking a nutrition class online or reading up on the latest research on food and supplements you take. Don't let the day go by without learning one new thing. You can test your brain skills and learn a new mind game that helps sharpen your memory, like Sudoko or Wordle.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's tax season again, so use this time with the Moon in Virgo to plan your upcoming tax filing. Get all your paperwork together. Check out any law changes that may apply to your tax filings. Make your appointment with the accountant or if you file yourself, see what's going on with TurboTax and plan when you will finalize your tax filings for last year.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Commit to an important goal for your relationship. It's so easy to give up and let something you really want to do fall by the wayside. You may have let your promise to yourself fall flat due to time restrictions or simply losing sight of your schedule. The Virgo Moon can help you get back to your hopes and dreams regarding partnership and love. Own up to your part and converse with your significant other to see how you can bring things back around and reconnect again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.