Horoscope For January 24 Brings Big Changes During Moon Sextile Uranus

What is it about Uranus that can trigger our reactions? We find out on January 24, 2024 when the Moon is in harmony with Uranus. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Why 'be nice'? Aries, when you know a person isn't right for you, why worry that you'll break their heart by turning them down on a date. You don't have to spend time with a friend whose hoping for something more. Letting them down easily now is much better than leading this person on. You may wish to have a friendship, but if they are feeling something more .... be honest with yourself ... it's already not a real friendship. Be smart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Challenge your mind, Taurus. Learning something new can be exciting, especially if and when it pushes you outside of your regular routine. Too often, you allow yourself to do the things you consider to be productive. However, these are familiar to you, and with Venus in Capricorn, it's time to pick something that is artful and maybe more along the lines of creative endeavors. You don't have to be the doer of a work, but appreciate art and works that are outside of your current preferences.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a 'Jesus take the wheel' kind of day, Gemini. You have so many things that you'd like to do but it's impossible to do them all. Rather than think you will be perfect (or that you have to be) consider approaching this day as a learner. It's natural to have strong feelings about what you are doing. Use those moments of insecurity to connect with your deep desires and intuition. You can learn a lot more about yourself and the way things work themselves out when you release give away your power to the universe and allow things to work themselves out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Commitment is so hard at times. But when Venus s in the earthy, determined energy of Capricorn, you are able to set emotions aside and focus on the work that needs to be done. You'll want to decide what is important to you right now, and at what level is it relevant. Then, figure out if you possess the ability to do the thing you need to do — no matter what — through good and tough times. Once you know the answers to these questions, you'll feel much better about investing your time and energy into the matter.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You've got a lot of things to do this week, so setting a task list is a high priority item. While Venus is in Capricorn, you may find systems much more helpful than you ordinarily would think. You may enjoy testing out a few and taking advantage of free trial offers. Of course, you'll want to use The Eisenhower matrix to figure out your most important work first, and do the traditional check-off list; but if you're working on something much more complex, maybe Clickup or Monday will be useful to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Let those creative juices flow, Virgo. Today you'll want to surround yourself with all things beautiful like books, movies, or nature. If you live in a major city, consider taking a stroll through a museum during you r lunch hour. Check out a movie tonight at the big theatre with a friend or treat yourself to one alone. You might enjoy looking at the weekend's play schedule to support local artists. There's a lot of great cultural things you can do this week if you plan ahead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You want to make the most of your relationship with your boss this week. So that means thinking ahead before meetings so that you are communicating effectively. Since you're such a go-getter, you can demonstrate your ability to take initiative. Your boss m ay respect that you're putting in a bit more effort to show their time respect. Your extra efforts will always reflect positively on you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can be such a good listener, and when Venus is in Capricorn, your attentiveness deepens in a way that is intensely helpful to yourself and to others. This day is perfect for having important conversations that dig into the heart of a problem. You'll find that you can learn so much if you take the time to ask good, solid questions and allow others the freedom to be verbose without controlling the conversation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

An informed decision is always a great decision, Sagittarius. So, when you making some adjustments to improve your wealth, reduce debt or improve your budget and spending habits, advice is needed. You can start with your credit union or local bank where you hold your accounts. There may be other resources you can tap into including television shows, magazines or white papers and podcasts. A nice mix will be helpful to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are in a wonderful position to make big life changes. The Sun just finished it's 30-day trek through your sign, and now you have the blessings of beautiful Venus through mid-February. You can use this time to invest in yourself. Ask yourself what is it that you want to achieve before your next birthday? What do you hope to improve? Keep a journal and start to create a game plan you can stick with.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Close the door on regret, Aquarius. The past has a resting place. As everything has a beginning and an end, the chapter of opportunity has closed but so should your sorrow. Knowing that you can be in a moment and miss it is a lesson in wisdom. Now, you can move forward in your life and take opportunities as they come. You learn to take a tough moment and turn it into wisdom.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have an entire month to accomplish a wonderful career goal, Pisces. Form genuine connections, Pisces. When you have Venus, the planet of beauty and love in your sector of friendships, you may find it so much easier to foster strong connections with others. You may also find it much easier to meet new individuals and develop positive professional relationships.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.