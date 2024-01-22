The one card tarot reading for January 23, 2024 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Find out what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Chin up, Ares. Good times are here to stay. You have so many wonderful qualities and traits that are admirable. Your work is a reflection of you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

People may try and tell you what they think it is you want to hear. You may find that a particular person brings in some unnecessary luck today. Check your routines and way of doing certain things. Thank you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You may act and feel younger than you really are. You may discover that you've found the fountain of youth through a positive attitude. You are attractive and command the best attention. Swoon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You can and ought to depend on yourself. You don't need to be pushed into the world of codependence. Instead, stand on your own two feet. You can do much better when you feel you are standing on your own ground.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You can be such a wonderful person. You understand the collective experience of the world and its workings. Try to be more practical today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Talk things through. It's a good idea to clear the air and let some bygones be bygones. You can be extra careful to see how the other person feels. But venting and being more open can't hurt.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Some people cannot take responsibility for themselves. Today you may deal with a person who always seems to find a way to put the onus on someone else. You can keep trying to make them change, but the likelihood is very low.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You have to do what you think is best for you. Others may not always agree with your choices or decisions. You have to be OK with living by your belief system. Do what you feel is best for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You have so many wonderful things to contribute to a relationship. While others may appear to be unfazed or unmoved by your presence, there can be some competitiveness going on. Take it and use it in a good way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You don't have to follow the crowd. You can be yourself. Yourself is enough.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Rules may not be broken easily. Some situations remind you how you can't always work things out in your favor. That's when deciding to trust the universe works best.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

It's not going to be easy, but starting where you are is the first step toward personal growth. You may feel as though your heart will break when you begin to work and live your life again. But the way to honor the people who loved you is to love again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.