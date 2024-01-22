Find out what you need here.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 22, 2024
Photo: Antusenok Tanya, STILLFX from Getty Images | Canva Pro
The one card tarot reading for January 23, 2024 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Find out what's in store for you.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands
Chin up, Ares. Good times are here to stay. You have so many wonderful qualities and traits that are admirable. Your work is a reflection of you.
RELATED: The Astrology Match That Creates Long-Lasting Compatibility
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed
People may try and tell you what they think it is you want to hear. You may find that a particular person brings in some unnecessary luck today. Check your routines and way of doing certain things. Thank you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
You may act and feel younger than you really are. You may discover that you've found the fountain of youth through a positive attitude. You are attractive and command the best attention. Swoon.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
You can and ought to depend on yourself. You don't need to be pushed into the world of codependence. Instead, stand on your own two feet. You can do much better when you feel you are standing on your own ground.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
You can be such a wonderful person. You understand the collective experience of the world and its workings. Try to be more practical today.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
Talk things through. It's a good idea to clear the air and let some bygones be bygones. You can be extra careful to see how the other person feels. But venting and being more open can't hurt.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs And Their Conniving Traits
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed
Some people cannot take responsibility for themselves. Today you may deal with a person who always seems to find a way to put the onus on someone else. You can keep trying to make them change, but the likelihood is very low.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands
You have to do what you think is best for you. Others may not always agree with your choices or decisions. You have to be OK with living by your belief system. Do what you feel is best for you.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ten of Cups
You have so many wonderful things to contribute to a relationship. While others may appear to be unfazed or unmoved by your presence, there can be some competitiveness going on. Take it and use it in a good way.
RELATED: Roasting The Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Fool
You don't have to follow the crowd. You can be yourself. Yourself is enough.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed
Rules may not be broken easily. Some situations remind you how you can't always work things out in your favor. That's when deciding to trust the universe works best.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed
It's not going to be easy, but starting where you are is the first step toward personal growth. You may feel as though your heart will break when you begin to work and live your life again. But the way to honor the people who loved you is to love again.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.