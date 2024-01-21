Horoscope For January 22, 2024 — Moon Enters Cancer

We have a sweet influence in our midst. Activating a sentimental energy for our January 22, 2024 horoscopes, the Moon in Cancer keeps our feelings balanced against an analytical, cooler Sun in Aquarius.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, January 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are the life of the party, thanks to the Moon spending another day in lively, sociable Gemini. You will be out on the prowl for something fun and playful to do that also tantalizes your mind. Get those mental juices flowing by playing a board game or singing your heart out at a local pub in karaoke. Whatever you decide to do tonight, try to include friends.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When was the last time you allowed yourself the luxury of reading a really good book, Taurus? Well, if you ever needed an excuse to treat yourself to an expense, hardcover title at your local bookstore (paying full price if you feel like it!) today is your day. The Gemini Moon brings out your longing for creative pursuits of the thinking variety. You can check out the latest book reviews before you go. Don't forget to order your favorite hot java to sip on while walking down the aisles and listening to your Spotify.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a fun day, but no one had to tell you that. You are a Gemini, so when the Moon is in your sign, you feel the energy of playfulness down to your bones. It's a great excuse for doing things your way. Who says you have to finish a task just because you started it? Today allows you to be diverse and a bit sporatic in your activities. You might even find that putting something down when it peaks on your boring meter feels good to you. It's your day, anyway ... so enjoy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to express yourself in something soulful and interesting. You will want to think about the type of thing that allows you to express all the inner energy you have felt hindered your happiness. Art therapy is the theme of this day, and you may find a lot of information online about doing art therapy on your own. So if you've had a stressful day, week, month or year (already) do something that makes you relax but also gives you a sense of completion. A nice little piece of art or a creative project may do the trick for your sentimental and sensitive heart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don't have to be a famous person to have a platform or a right to speak your opinion. During the Moon in Gemini, you are more vocal than a pod of dolphins on sunny day. You may feel the chattiness of the twins down to your soul on a day like this. Plan to use your communication gift in the most productive way. Write on your wall on Facebook. Rant if you want to. Pen the first page of the great American novel you want to write, even if you stick the page in a drawer and forget about for a decade. This day is dedicated to the cacophony of your lion heart, and it's good for others to hear it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's up to you to do whatever it takes to lift your spirit and vibration up, so when the Moon is in Gemini strumming your heartstrings toward higher things, you may come to one decision: it's high time to do what you are destined to do. Today is perfect for writing your game plan for the next 6-months, 1-year or 5-years. You can map all your ideas, wants and cherished dreams, and when the upcoming retrograde free period begins on January 27th, you're ready to get started because you do what you do best, plan.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Get your dancing shoes on, Libra, it's time to get moving. There's a little mind/body connection that happens when you dance or start the day in motion. with the Moon in Gemini, your fellow air sign, a part of you may feel light and uplifted, easily touched and moved by music that you love. It's the perfect excuse to sign up for a dancing class or to create a playlist on Pandora, Spotify or Apple Music for days when you're all alone and can jam shamelessly to songs you love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Time to release all the things you've been holding on to from the past, Scorpio. With the Gemini Moon's open and expressive nature in the house you rule, it can be hard to keep things to yourself. You can own your story and be the one to tell it to others; or you can choose to allow someone else to say what you might frame in a different light. The choice is yours, but if you've ever thought about writing a tell-all book, blog or speaking about your life on a social media, this day is perfect for doing it ... even if you set the audience to private for now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to embrace your for people, and thanks to the Moon in Gemini, you are feeling sociable. Finding people who love to chat about topics open-mindedly isn't always easy to do, but this is the way to your heart (and mind) on this day. You might enjoy spending time Google researching to your heart's content and reading what others have said on Quora. Maybe you want to start your own Discord where likeminded people can hang out and talk about a niche you are passionate about. You can post like an armchair warrior today feeling good about your contributions to the world, Sag because you're feeling intelligent and verbal.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Find the loophole, Capricorn because when the Moon is in Gemini a little bit of curiosity goes a long way. You can find that little variance in the system that makes a big improvement. The way you are doing something now may be costing you money, and when Venus enters your sign on January 22, you can turn a loss into an opportunity for profit later. You can figure it out, since the analytical, overthinking energy of a Gemini Moon is here to help you do so.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What are you doing with those ideas you have to make something artful and creative? Why not try AI art to see if you can put your ideas into words and then allow ChatGPT or Bart to do the creating for you. The sky is the limit, Aquarius. Who knows! If digital art is your thing, you may find a new hobby to do when you are bored, want to make something for a friend or turn into a side gig later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What is that thing you can't quit put your finger on. Your intuitive radar is up, Pisces, and when the Moon is in Gemini it can be hard not to ponder and wonder what your it's trying to tell you. Consult your higher power. Try to find time to relax so you can hear your inner voice and know what's stirring down in the depths of your spirit. When the voice of reason whispers, it's up to you to silence the world around you so you can hear it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.