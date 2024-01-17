One Card Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs On January 18, 2024

The day's one card tarot horoscope for January 18, 2024 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's in store when the Moon is in Taurus and the Sun is in Capricorn.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Be careful, Aries. When you get a grand idea, you may jump the gun prematurely and think you have it all mapped out. Are you sure you don't want to ask people who have done this before for advice? Good, wise council can save you from missteps. You might find it hard to be patient, little ram, but as they say, 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of measure.' Play it safe.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Opps, you did it again, Taurus. You let someone play with your heart. This time the sadness won't last for long. You see things for what they are and know what you need to overcome the sorrow. You're no rookie to the game of love, and the best way to win at romance is to wipe yourself off and get back into the game.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Oh boy, Gemini. You have some self-reflection to do. You may be acting a bit judgmental toward someone. People are mirrors of the soul. Perhaps what you find undesirable in another person is what you also possess within yourself? Take a good gander at your own life and be honest with yourself. What you're feeling could be opportunity for emotional growth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Winner, winner, Cancer. You are going to hit all your goals this week. The Ace of Swords is a winning sign that your intellectual prowess is going to bring you much luck. Money, success, perhaps a new promotion at your job ... the sky is the limit, little crab. You've got this.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

What's your calling in life? You have a lot of opportunities opening for you. You have doors to walk through and people to meet. You may feel disheartened because a job hunt has taken longer than you hoped. But, don't give up on your dreams, Leo. The one thing you desire more than anything is around the bend. Keep going forward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Wow, life really can have an interesting turn of events. You get the second chance in love that you hoped for. The person who always seemed to blame you realizes they made a mistake. It's such a wonderful thing to hear an apology. While their sorry doesn't erase all the heartache you've felt, it seems as though you may be able to reconcile and get your family back together again soon.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's so strange when someone feels like they have to lie to you about little things. You may find that you are so disappointed in the fact that they can't be honest with you. It's nothing you did, but perhaps you can discuss why they are afraid of confrontation. Find out what you can do to help ease the process and be supportive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Whew. This day is going to fly past so quickly you won't know where the time went. There's a lot to do, so don't waste time procrastinating or doing things that hold you back from getting things done. If you work hard, you may even get ahead and have more time for the things you want to do for yourself — like play video games or watch a movie with your favorite cat.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Don't beat yourself up. An opportunity can sometimes slip by without you realize you missed the deadline. There is likely a reason for this to have happened. You may have somewhere you need to be or perhaps a date will not match up. You may struggle to understand why the pieces didn't fall into place, but try again for a future chance. The next one will be better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Balance is key, but when it comes to doing things mid, it's just not you. You are either all in or all out. So it will not be easy for you to just wait do a little bit and see how things go. You want to make things happen and so you're fully committed. For you, it's all in or nothing at all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Get ready to celebrate. Soon the finish line won't be ahead of you, rather it will be before you. You are going to be basking in the glory of a finished project. Even though you will want to look ahead for the next big win, relish this moment and celebrate your current victory.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

A person is trying to come between you and your peace of mind. Your inner joy is worth so much more to you than it is to them. That's why you need to secure it. Don't let anything disrupt your inner peace. Today commit to your happiness. If you don't, who will?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.