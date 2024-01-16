The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs On January 17

There's a special message for each zodiac sign in astrology based on a single tarot card reading. Here's what's in store for Aries through Pisces on January 17, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Great news is on the way, Aries. You've been needing and hoping for a positive turn of events, and boy are you going to get it. There's a reason why you have felt so optimistic. Life will not disappoint you today. In fact, you may walk on cloud 9 all day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Some people just don't know where to step off. They think they can rule your life by remote control. Today you have to put your foot down and set a firm boundary. When you make a decision for yourself, it's important to believe in it wholeheartedly. If you waiver and give in to this person's demands, you only make it harder for yourself next time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Whoa. You can't predict people, can you? There's that one friend of yours who always seems to do something out of the blue. While their life and decisions surely make for interesting conversation it's not what you'd do or decide for yourself. You have live and let live, Gemini. Thankfully, it's not hard to do today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Sabotage? You can spot a person who is struggling to believe in themselves a mile away. They do strange things like call out sick when their job is going well or they decide to create drama when everyone is getting along. This isn't the type of energy you need to have on your team. You may want to distance yourself. Just as it's easy for one person to influence positively another can do the opposite.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You can figure this out, Leo. When life seems unfair, don't pout or be upset without some sort of recourse. You can write a letter to an appropriate person. You can speak to your boss. Take initiative and speak up for yourself. Others may wish that they could do so, and when they see you taking the lead, you will have all the support you need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

So strange, Virgo. That a person whom you'd allow so intimately in your life would consider this privilege an opportunity to run behind your back and burn a bridge. You did let them in, but don't blame yourself for their choices. People's character often show up in ways that you least expect, and this isn't any reflection of you. It's a sign of who they are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Chin up! Libra, there are so many wonderful and beautiful things in your life to look forward to. You have all that you need at your disposal. You are experiencing a beautiful moment in time that reveals how the universe opens doors for you. The right time meets the right opportunity. It's kismet!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Get ready for your heart to burst full of passion and wonderful thoughts. People adore you and send you positive vibes. All is well in the world with your family and friends. Today is one of those days where nothing major happens, but you feel as though all is well with the world. It's such a wonderful, surreal experience. You've come so far from where you once were.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

A man, perhaps a father figure or a good friend who is older in years and so wise may step into your life with a bit of advice. It's best to listen to what this person has to say. They may not seem to be giving you any tips you need, but like a ticking mental time bomb their wisdom can explode a cataclysmic series of thoughts and ideas to change your life forever.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Money is coming in, Capricorn. You worked hard, but this time around you have learned how to work smarter. You don't have to kill yourself with long hours at the workplace to get where you need to go. There's a way to maximize results and you are going to figure it out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Yikes. Some people love to argue. They will find any old reason to fight. They want to get under your skin and push all your buttons. You may not like how they always seem to know what to do to get a strong reaction out of you. Today, though, if you pay closer attention, you'll figure out their antics and put a stop to it much sooner.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Well, you have learned a thing or two about being tempted. You can see the writing on the wall a mile away. As much as you'd like to give in to the person you like, you already know they aren't intending to be sincere with you. No way will you exchange five minutes of pleasure for days of pain. You've over it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.