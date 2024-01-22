5 Zodiac Signs Have An Incredible Week Ahead Beginning January 22

The energy this week, between January 22 - 28, 2024, is vibrant and beautiful. Under its influence, the more energetically you reach for what you want, the easier the path forward will be for you. Of course, five zodiac signs — Capricorn, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio and Aries will have the best horoscopes if they lean into this wisdom. That doesn't mean the rest have been forgotten.

First of all, the beginning of the week marks the transition of Venus from Sagittarius to Capricorn on January 23. So, if you suddenly become more future-focused and averse to petty flings in love and relationships, this is why. Most people will experience an uptick in their careers, too, because Venus is a planet of fortune and manifestations.

The Full Moon in Leo on January 25 will bring more punch to the table soon after. So expect raucous parties and larger-than-life behavior from people in general. You can take advantage of this lunar magic and do a ritual focused on your biggest dreams and goals.

Finally, the end of the week marks another big astrological change — Uranus Retrograde will finally go direct in Taurus on January 27. So if the weekend (and the subsequent weeks) finds the collective suddenly breaking away from traditions, you should know why. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for January 22 - 28.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for January 22 - 28, 2024:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Scholarly activities

Capricorn, the energy this week urges you to be mindful of your tasks and actions and not to get too bothered by what others are doing. The cosmic forces are on your side, so you don't have to worry about falling short. You won't.

The second half of the week promises to be more chill and relaxing for you. Use the time to check in with yourself, catch up on sleep, and be the bestest couch potato there ever was. Because ... why not?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Studies

Leo, keep calm and carry on because the cosmic forces are bursting to do your bidding this week. That includes bringing you your heart's desires. As long as you remain receptive, you will continue to feel blessed and be pleasantly surprised throughout the week.

The second half of the week may be a bit boring, but if you spend time with your friends and engage in intriguing conversations with them, you will discover rare gems and nuggets of wisdom. You will also benefit from learning something new this week or enrolling in an online webinar or offline workshop.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Cancer, trust your friends this week if you are working together on a project, but don't rely on them completely to come up with all the ideas. A blend of solo side work and collaborative group work will lead to the best results. Your blessings this week depend on you striking the right balance.

The second half of the week will be more exciting with perhaps a much-anticipated movie or TV release or opportunities to have conversations with a range of interesting people. Let your social side come out and play.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on Cooking

Scorpio, the energy this week has a sweet feel to it for you. Before you can reap the blessings waiting for you, you need to make sure all your chores and responsibilities are taken care of. In this respect, go into introvert mode in the first half of the week. It will make it easier to catch the good stuff later.

The second half of the week promises to be filled with hidden surprises and maybe an impromptu trip, too. So if you feel called to, book a flight and go for a weekend vacation. Or grab a bicycle and hit the riding trails.

5. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Mental maths

Aries, love is in the air this week for you. As long as you trust your instincts and honor the signs and synchronicities you see around you, you will successfully meet the right people who will lead you to your soulmate... or you may actually meet your soulmate!

The second half of the week will bring you news of intriguing opportunities. You'll have to step out of your comfort zone to capitalize on them. Are you ready to embark on a new adventure?

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.