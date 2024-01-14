January 15, 2023 One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Your one card tarot reading is here for all zodiac signs beginning January 15, 2024.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Look at you, Aries. You have the drive and stamina of a thousand rams, but if you stay home and choose to do nothing today, guess what will happen. Nothing. Today is a day made for action. Set a goal for yourself and go for what you want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You don't have to know everything to succeed. All you need right now is a dream, a vision and an action plan. Sometimes when you simply show up with an intention to make things work, the right people show up as do the opportunities. Don't worry about taking a chance and failing. Worry more about not trying at all,

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You've got a unique way of viewing the world. You can't keep these golden nuggets of wisdom to yourself. This is your time to share your ideas with the world. Keeping your experiences to yourself is gatekeeping. Be a sharer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Just because someone has a nice title or cushy job doesn't mean they have the right to treat you as if you don't matter. Your character is worth way more than any form of currency. Don't become the angry person in your life. Be you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

When you love someone, you have to take extra care to be kind and loving toward them. Your actions always speak louder than words. Your behavior is always noticed. You show others the light you possess when you reflect your truth by being you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Who is gaslighting you? People can cause an argument just to create confusion. Rather than get dragged into a fight, step back and keep a level head. You win when you disengage and refuse to be pulled into their nasty games. Stand strong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

If you're trying to become pregnant or want to start a family, you may be entering a fertile time of your life. If you're dating and hope to meet someone special soon, you could be meeting a person who already has children expanding your own family without trying.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Some friends aren't good for you. You can influence them, but they don't change. Their presence in your life actually holds you back and brings you don't. If a person doesn't lift you up, they you may want to consider the significance of that relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You are such a kind and caring person, so when you hear a sad story, you don't just want to wish the person well, you want to help them. Your heart is open to giving others what you can. You may make a huge impact in someone's life today,

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Evolution. Change, death, and transformation. A natural end to a situation, whether it be positive or negative; for example, the card may refer to the end of a relationship, illusion, financial source, or the completion of a project.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Well, you tried and you may keep trying but that doesn't mean you have to continue this way. You have to know when to call it quits. You have to not take the lack of impact personally. You are only responsible for the input you put into things; output is the other person's decision.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

So sad. You have the right to feel sad and to grieve. You can work through the pain of loss and sorrow. While you might not want others to view your life publicly. You can heal in private with friends, family and those whom you trust to be closest to you during this chapter of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.