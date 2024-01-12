We have a big change today with Mercury entering Capricorn. Mercury will be in Capricorn until February 5, 2024. Find out how this changes your horoscope starting today.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are quite the little go-getter, Aries. Your ambitious nature comes out in many ways, but you'll notice the greatest change in how you speak to yourself about yourself.

Your mindset is aligned with what you want to do and be, thanks to Mercury entering the sign of Capricorn. Mercury boosts your intelligence in the area of career.

You can make big plans for yourself and follow through strongly. Write down your goals and set intentions. You've got until February 5 to make things happen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

To have what you want out of life, Taurus, you're going to need a little bit of structure. You may not be able to control other people, and at times you may feel like you can't control yourself.

But with Mercury entering Capricorn, your focus can be one what you can do which is make changes to your schedule. Minimize your distractions for the next few weeks. Consider putting the most significant tasks on your to-do list. Leave the rest for later. Knowing what you have to do each day can make mapping your success a smooth process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can position yourself as an expert, Gemini. If you want to be a thought leader or an influencer on social media, there's a window of opportunity open for you to make that happen.

Mercury, your ruling planet will enter your sector of shared resources. People may want to pay you for your services now. It's possible to acquire some income from others while Mercury is in Capricorn. Make a serious go at this dream, Gemini. Open a TikTok profile or decide what your first Instareel will be. You've got this.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're an emotional sign, but you can be practical when it comes to love and your business partnerships. When Mercury enters Capricorn, be someone who says what they mean and means what they say.

Try not to overthink your choices. During the next few weeks, it will be easy to overthink things. So ask questions of others. Seek clarity and when you find the answers, try to resolve the matter and not hyper focus on what you could have done.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're someone who loves attention, but deep down inside the reason you crave it is that you want to make an impact on others. Fortunately, when Mercury enters Capricorn where it will be for the next month, the groundwork can be set for you to accomplish this big goal.

One way to tap into Mercury's energy for the purposes of establishing a legacy is to think of the cause and effect relationship to your choices. Every little thing you do can have big or small impact; your actions build upon one another. Choose wisely.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can be a stickler for details, and you like it when you know where everything is and what your role is in the process. Now that Mercury enters Capricorn, one of the things at the top of your priority list is discipline.

Discipline means getting to know yourself better, and with your ruling planet in a fellow earth sign, you feel more determined to get to the heart of a matter. Starting today, the next month can be a wonderful season of accomplishing a vital goal that is meaningful to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You appreciate life most when your day feels balanced, so productivity is a major theme for you on a day when Mercury enters Capricorn. One way to launch this transit, which will last for a full month, is to focus on the things you can do, and minimize what you should not.

You can break the day's tasks into small ones and take breaks so that your mind remains refreshed and focused. It's good to reward yourself with something you enjoy doing before the day is over.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Deep down inside, you're the type of person who loves to ask probing questions. The more intense the situation, the more you dive deep to get beneath the skin of another person or the core of the matter. So, when Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of communication, you are searching to find a way to communicate with others.

You want to be wise, and this can be where you shine. You can start by accepting wisdom comes from understanding, and there's no age limit as to who can understand what. You may also find that your quest for wisdom in your life leads you to attract more of it into your life through lessons and experiences.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

So much of your culture has influenced and shaped your attitude toward money. So, when Mercury enters Capricorn, it invites you to evaluate your lifestyle choices from the standpoint of tradition. Maybe you are a saver or a spender personality type.

Perhaps you believe money comes from luck if you ask for it. Today's perfect for exploring your attitude and beliefs centered around currency. You may discover a new way to save it, spend it or make it before the end of the month.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is your time, and wow what a line up of planets in your sign and also effecting your sign. The New Moon took place yesterday, and now Mercury is in your sign.

Mercury gives you a sharp perspective on what you need to do at this stage of your life. With this being the one year solar return where you get to focus on personal goals, it's the perfect time to come up with a strategy on how to reach them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's Mercury in Capricorn season, and you may start to see the friendships you've kept in a logical, and well-defined manner. You may find it important to confront people who have not been in your corner.

This could be good for you on some levels, but you might also discover things you don't want to know anymore. This is the time of year where you start to level up by finding new social circles to hang out with to see how your life can change for the better on a social level.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have grown so much in the last year, and when Mercury enters Capricorn you reveal how you've not only mastered the things you love to do, but you've done what so many strive to do — master yourself.

The changes you've accomplished in yourself are evident to those around you. The good news is that you're now able to attract new energy, people, situations and things to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.