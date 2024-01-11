Horoscope For January 12, 2024 — The Moon Enters Aquarius

The Moon will enter the sign of Aquarius on January 12, 2024. With the Sun in Capricorn, just a day after the New Moon, we are ready for a fresh start. With the Moon in this sophisticated air sign, our minds are ready to explore. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, January 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Put yourself out there in the world, Aries, especially if you're looking for a new job. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of friendships and business partnerships. It's a great day to revamp your LinkedIn presence and clean things up so that you're putting your best foot forward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your work life is about to blossom into something incredible. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of career and social status. Good news about a project could come to you this week, and you may find out that you're position in a particular role gets elevated.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do you want to go back to college, Gemini? The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning. Call online schools you'd like to attend to find out what the process is. If you've not completed your FAFSA yet, consider doing so.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Think from the stand point of abundance. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources. You still have the energy from yesterday's new moon. Do an abundance ritual or set an intention for creating a side gig that can help you generate more income.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you want to give yourself to someone wholeheartedly the next few days are perfect for becoming exclusive. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of commitments. Talk it over and see what your partner wants. Two minds are better than one. See how things go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tend to your responsibilities, Virgo. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties. Make a list of things you'd like to conquer over the weekend. Keep a running tab of how you spend your time to work on your schedule for next week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to have fun, Libra. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of creativity and pleasure. Plan an event with friends. Make a charcuterie board and a song list. Set a date, maybe an early Galentine's Day with friends.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Show people you love that you care and are there for them. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of home and family. Cook some family recipes. Collect stories from relatives and put it in a book. Consider getting a DNA test to connect with your genetic relatives online.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be openly expressive. If you love to write, this is the time to pen your next novel. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of communication. Write more. Journal. Slow down a bit so you can have a meaningful conversation with a good friend. Enjoy the power of words.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Finances improve, Capricorn. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of money. Consider reviewing your autopays. If you tend not to check your credit card statements go over them. Pull your credit report to see what your current situation. You get a free one each month. Take advantage of it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Know thyself, Aquarius. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of personal identity. Take personality quizzes for fun. Try to find out what your friends think your strengths are. Think about where you'd like to improve your life and create a 6 month, 1 year or 5 year plan.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some people will not change. The Moon spends the day in Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies. You may need to create a little bit of space for the purpose of perspective. Make new friends. Try to mingle in groups with people who are like-minded.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.