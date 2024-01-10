Horoscope For January 11, 2024, Starts A New Lunar Phase

Even though the beginning of January marks the start of a fresh calendar year, for many of us, the opportunity to see our efforts begin will only happen once January 11, 2023, has transpired. We have a New Moon in Capricorn on Thursday, with Mars, the planet of motivation and determination.

We have lots of signs pointing to a fresh start. Angel numbers are in the date of this day. 1-11, and the Moon is work-oriented and goal-fixated in the sign of an earthy sea goat. Add the effects of an exalted Mars, and we feel more alive. Our energy is high octane mid-month. One thing to note is that we have this tiny window of opportunity where no personal planets are retrograde.

All systems are go, zodiac signs. You've got the green light to begin something good; better yet, this new lunar phase lasts 29 days. Break a habit, or start a new one. Begin a project with a quick deadline, or set a goal for your career and see how things improve.

Here's what it means when the New Moon will be in the sign of Capricorn, where the Sun is located. To find out what this means for your zodiac sign's horoscope starting January 11, 2024, for Sun, Moon or rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Something new is coming your way,. The New Moon in Capricorn marks a fresh chapter in your career life. You may be invited to an elevated position or to take on additional responsibilities. You've been working hard, and this week may bring you some rewards for your efforts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What's on your reading list, Taurus? The New Moon in Capricorn is the perfect excuse to go and buy a new book on a topic you want to learn more about. If you're traveling this week, pick up a best seller at the airport or a magazine about travel to whet your mental appetite for more quality content.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can start all over again, even if i't hard. You're the shapeshifter of the zodiac, so of course you can. The New Moon in Capricorn marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in your life involving finances. Perhaps you've thinking about buying a new car or doing something to help cut cost on a matter. You may find it easier to figure out a solution today. Thanks, New Moon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Partnerships and business relationships begin to open for you. And, during th eNew Moon in Capricorn you may find it much easier to discover what opportunities are meant for you. Keep your eyes and ears open so you can h ear every detail and make a wise decision.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Good things come to those who wait. The New Moon in Capricorn is here to help you accomplish a little goal in your life. You may find it much easier to break things down into small, easy to do tasks. As the saying goes, you can eat an elephant, one bite at a time. So, try not to take on more than you need to today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can be both creative and practical, Virgo. The New Moon in Capricorn is the perfect time to start a new project that delights your artistic side. Maybe you will try to do a little DIY to spruce up your bedroom. This is also a great time to add a splash of art to your living space to add character.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Is iit time to move? You may be thinking about relocating during the New Moon in Capricorn. This is the time for house hunting or putting your own place in the market as you plan to find a new place to live. Write a list of the things you really want in a property, and invite the universe to manifest that into your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Writing is so therapeutic, and with the New Moon in Capricorn you may feel like penning down your thoughts for reflection and self awareness. This is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new journal or some fancy gel pens or stickers. If you want to share your thoughts with the world, maybe start a blog or some other digital item to begin to openly express yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to start your own side gig. With the New Moon in Capricorn think about all the different ways you can make more money. While money does not make the world go around, it can provide you with the things you need. For that reason alone, you will be motivated to earn so much more this year than last.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It' that time of year, when you get a fresh start for your entire year. The New Moon in Capricorn helps you to reset your priorities and thinking. This is a great time to write down what you are hoping to accomplish and what you will be able to actual do thanks to your emotional desire to win.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's hard to cut ties, but releasing a relationship to its destiny is an act of love. And during the New Moon in Capricorn you can start to process your own hurt emotions. You may not know exactly how you'll feel once your partner is officially moving on. Still, the New Moon can give you the motivation to love and let go.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friendships are so important to you. So, this New Moon in Capricorn brings your attention to partnerships and all the people who have supported you throughout the years. Celebrate your relationships. Give thanks for those individuals who are always there.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.