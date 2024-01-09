The Love Horoscope For January 10, 2024 Transforms Relationships

The love horoscope for January 10, 2024 is here during the Venus square Pluto transit.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 10, 2024:

Aries

You can be a tough one to love, and when you give your heart to someone you do so without any reservation. That's why the Venus square Pluto transit can be a game changer for your relationship. You may be pushing into the type of power struggle that teaches you be strong not just for yourself or even for your partner, but for your love to last forever.

Taurus

You are stubborn, Taurus. So if you decide to call it quits in love, there is likely a very good reason. The decision to end a relationship may be on the forefront of your mind. Pulling away for the sake of perspective can be part of this process. See how you feel with distance and time. Letting go even momentarily can let you know if you want to be all in or all out.

Gemini

You're at a point in your life where things are beginning to change for the better. How you view love has changed. What you're willing to give and to take in a relationship has refined. Now that Venus is being pushed by transformative Pluto to make changes happen, it's much easier to decide what you need to do at this point in your life. You're ready to make hard decisions in love, and soon.

Cancer

It's scary when a relationship starts to show signs of change and you were not expecting them. Your partner may be doing things that they had never done before. Their newfound interests can have you feeling excluded or left out. Instead of doubling down on your feelings of insecurity, see this as a blessing in disguise. This gives you permission to focus on your interests. Refine yourself. Look for ways to fill your time and enhance your life.

Leo

There's joy where sorrow once was. When you are going through the tough transition of a breakup it's hard to recover. You will need to fill the loss with something you enjoy doing. Perhaps start a new hobby or go out with friends. Look for the things that used to bring you joy and start there. It may be hard to forget that you've loved and now have lost, but this is a time to rediscover yourself.

Virgo

Making a home with someone is different from dating. You're both going through growing pains when you are learning to blend families and lives. This is a testing period, but once you get beyond the awkwardness of finding your mutual place in the world, things start to feel natural. Be gentle with yourself right now.

Libra

There's a way to love someone where they are, and you don't have to change much of anything. The Venus square Pluto transit invites you to be a better listener. You can find a way to tune in to your partner's needs and grow stronger as a couple through words, mindset and just being together.

Scorpio

You like things done a certain way, and you want input. You don't want to be with someone who tries to control your spending, and you certainly aren't into asking for permission to do things you want to do. So, when there's a disparity between you and your partner's money mindset it rubs you in all the wrong ways. The friction between Venus and Pluto won't help matters but it will bring the tension to the surface. Talk about it. Try not to text your feelings through. If you must resort to writing send an email or write a physical note, but get those feelings out on paper.

Sagittarius

You like it when you feel in charge of your life, and during Venus square Pluto you'll start to put your money where it needs to be to ensure you feel free as a bird in flight. This is the week for decision-making when it comes to love. Should you be singled or should you couple up? For you, it may come down to how your partner handles your needs.

Capricorn

You can get over someone you like but never dated. You may find it hard to stop fantasizing over what life would be like with this person. But with a little help from Venus square Pluto, it's much easier to resolve the matter in your heart. You prefer to live in reality, Capricorn. Aim to love someone you know in real life who feels something for you too.

Aquarius

Friendships can change, but when you have tried to cross the line in a relationship it can backfire on you. A friendship that became more may not be able to go back to what it once was. It's a gamble you will need to decide is worth taking. If you decide to date your friend, and things don't work out, are you OK with it being the end to everything you share now? Consider the thought.

Pisces

There will always be haters, Pisces. People may see your love life and think it will fall apart in time. But you can prove people wrong by focusing on the goodness of your love. You don't have to focus on their disbelief in your partnership. Simply be who you are, and let the truth be all the evidence needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.