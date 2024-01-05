Love Horoscope For January 6, 2024 Brings Delays In Relationships

Romance and love come together when the Moon is in Scorpio, however, the relationship Venus has with Saturn can bring delays, slow downs, and a few disappointing moments. We can't win them all, so be patient. Here's what the January 6, 2024 love horoscope reveals for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 06, 2024:

Aries

Love requires patience and time, Aries. For the next few days, Venus will be in a hard aspect to Saturn creating delays that you may feel but not know why they are happening. Because Venus is in Sagittarius, you may feel like it's better to throw in the towel and be free.

But running away from your relationship's problems may not be the solution you need right now. Consider calling a time-out. You can figure things out with a bit of time, distance and a little more perspective.

Taurus

When it comes to love, surprisingly, your friends may know best. You may experience a few moments where tough love gets delivered. It's OK, though, Taurus. Their advice comes to you from a place that's meant to help not hurt.

The Venus square Saturn transit may come in the form of advice that tells you to wait before jumping back into the dating pool or to hold off on doing something you want to do now but are better off holding out until later in the year.

There's always someone sharing their opinion, right? But this time, with Saturn involved, you may want to listen.

Gemini

You did all you could, now it's time to wait for the other person to step up to the plate and show you that they love you too. You can be so fixed on getting what you want from a relationship that you forget it's a two-way street.

You can't make someone love you, but you can make room for them to show you how much they care. Being the first to call or the one to initiate dates is wonderful, but it's also nice to let a lover miss your presence.

There's a sweetness to letting room show how much you are needed and loved. Don't shortchange yourself from getting that beautiful experience.

Cancer

A break? Yes, a break can be a wonderful part of a romantic relationship. During Venus square Saturn, it might be the best gift you can give to yourself and your partner.

What would you do with a little bit of space? Perhaps you'll enjoy a sleepover with your best friend and then go out for brunch and a manicure.

Your significant other might enjoy going fishing or having a time watching sports or playing video games with their friends. When you spend so much time together, you may feel unsure about asking for your personal space. But this energy makes it the perfect time to do it.

Leo

You are in such a romantic mood all week, and the Venus square Saturn can be so frustratingly uncooperative right now. Expect delays or scheduling problems. You and your significant other may try to jump through hoops in order to spend some extra time together.

But squares bring out challenges, so try to remember that the problem is not the relationship. It's just one of those weeks that if you're going to make it happen, you simply need to hold hands and work through it together as a team.

Virgo

Buying a house can be such a challenge this week, and when you're trying to coordinate viewings with your partner, it's a double challenge. The Venus square Saturn transit may explain why it seems that moving together will take longer than expected.

Instead of pushing matters, consider writing down a wishlist to manifest what you hope for. Envision your future in a way that allows you to really feel, taste and perceive your life together under one single roof. It may not happen tomorrow, but it can happen one day. Have faith.

Libra

You can find the time to say what you need to say, but it may require you to work around each other's schedules. The timing of your conversation can affect how well things go if you want to have 'the talk with your partner.

This week, aim for a place that gives you ample privacy and lots of time to chat. A romantic coffee house or a nice bookstore with less foot traffic can be a special place to go. Finding the right place is worth the effort.

Scorpio

The money will come. The perfect engagement ring is hard to find, and you may find it so tempting to buy something less beloved for your partner. The main lesson you can learn from this week's Venus square Saturn is that working hard and putting things off until later can bring you a blessing.

So if you are hoping to save up money to buy the stone and setting your significant other wants, consider it seriously. A little bit of a delay before popping the question may be worth the wait, especially if they will wear the ring on their finger for a lifetime.

Sagittarius

Family first or yourself? It's such a tough question to answer when the needs feel great on all sides. This week, during the Venus square Saturn transit you may feel like your personal desires are on the tippy top shelf, and you can't reach them without a ladder.

While the desires of self-love call your name, duty also is asking you to sacrifice time and energy. For now, you may choose to do the responsible thing and tend to family matters. If that is the case, be sure to also schedule some time for yourself soon. You've earned it.

Capricorn

People talk. An ex may be the one who is stirring the gossip pot in your life. You could tell this person to stop, but maybe the pain of hearing their voice feels like it's just not worth the trouble.

People will say what they want to say, and those who truly know and love you will choose to disbelieve it. It's a quandary, Capricorn, but living your best life can also become the sweetest revenge.

Aquarius

What defines your personal value isn't who you know or who knows you. What matters is knowing yourself.

During the start of Venus square Saturn, work on improving your relationship with your inner child. Begin small. Treat yourself as you would someone else. Be kind and approach the day with gentle acceptance.

Pisces

Why work for love? It's so much easier just to be yourself. If you strive so hard to find love by doing things for others, when you stop, they may not view you in the same way.

The truest, most authentic love can be found when you and the other person are drawn by something much deeper than acts of kindness or gifts. You want a soulmate whose heart is called to be with yours.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.