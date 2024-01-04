Love Horoscope For January 5, 2024

Here is the love horoscope for Friday, January 5, 2024, for every zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, January 05, 2024:

Aries

Respect is a two-way street, Aries, but you also do know that to stoop to a person's level when they act petty only diminishes your self-value.

Today you walk the tight rope of tough love where you try to find the balance between asserting boundaries and holding back feeling offended. The distance you allow provides perspective.

A little distance from a person who is acting less than what you feel is tolerable can help keep things calm today.

Taurus

There's a lot to learn about love, and you can go an entire lifetime trying to figure out what to do and when. When the Moon and Mars are in relationship to each other anticipate some vital lessons.

The school of hard knocks are in session; but remember if you drop out you don't get to earn your relationship diploma. Only those who study hard when everyone else wants to have fun, party, and skip class, get their wonderful degree. Stay the course.

Gemini

Secrets disclosed can change everything, especially if you feel upset by the truth of a matter you recently learned about. There are important questions to answer though. Did this incident happen in the past? Did it involve you?

Your potential partner may have grow into the person they are today by going through that tough time. If they didn't, you might not have met. There is a lot of good that can come from a dark past, and even though it's unpleasant to hear right now, how lucky for you that they felt comfortable enough to share. Embrace honesty, even when it's hard.

Cancer

Emotions are wonderful things, aren't they, Cancer? When you feel sad, it can drown you and pull you under. When they are good, they fill your heart with hope and you get the warm and fuzzies. Today is a good day for love.

Romance pulls you toward a person, and when you feel so much adoration for an individual it's hard to see their flaws. Today you won't see any of them. In fact, you may feel closer to person you care for because of their shortcomings. They let you see them, and it makes you feel good to be that emotionally intimate.

The tidal wave of romance can be a drowning force for you right now. Hopefully you brought your surf board. The point break is rising high and this relationship is going off!

Leo

It's your family that motivates you, Leo, and during Mars in Capricorn, you feel determined to let people you love know how much they mean to you. There's no going halfway when it comes to showing your concern.

Showing people how you feel elevates you in their eyes, and it boosts confidence all around. You are the catalyst for change in your home, and what a better way to do it then to be kind?

Virgo

You won't mince words, Virgo, and when it comes to doting on a person with your adoration and affection, you are expressive.

This is the day where love notes get penned and little tokens of appreciation are left all around the house. It's the perfect time to create a love song list. Hey, you could be slow dancing in your living room all week.

Libra

You only live once and while moving in with your lover may seem like a high risk activity you're ready to jump in with both feet. Today you may be the one who tosses abandon to the wind. Getting together with someone could raise some other concerns though — how to split bills or who will put how much into the financial pile.

These matters should be proactively talked over. So even though you're more interested in the love part, keep a sensible mind, too.

Scorpio

You have to put yourself first, especially when it comes to love. Today you may be the one to bring up the talk about love and affection. Where is this relationship going? Are you putting your heart on the line for someone who is emotionally unavailable?

It takes time to understand where things are headed in this relationship. But if an important conversation needs to be had, this weekend is the time to speak up.

Sagittarius

You love your independence, so when you enter into a relationship it's with a lot of careful consideration. When you are in, you're in, and it really does take a lot for you to decide to call it quits on someone.

This weekend, you come to terms with the fact that endings happen, and it's never easy to hear that someone you loved is not feeling the same way anymore. It's tough to imagine someone walking away when you both put so much energy into what you built together. The emotions can come in strongly, and you will be fine, but for now it's time to process.

Capricorn

Do you need a stern talking to, Capricorn? Your friends may be holding back their true thoughts about your love life, but today you could get an earful. When you are working so hard to try and please someone else, it's apparent that you could be investing that time into something else — your life.

Love is meant to be something that builds you both up. So, if your life is really not improving with your partner, get ready. You may hear about from people on the sidelines who are watching you struggle, and they want you to be happy.

Aquarius

You have to do it for you. When you're in a relationship it's so easy to think that you need to put your significant other first in all things. During Mars in Capricorn, you're determined to face your inner fears and your demons, especially in love.

One of them may be fear of being alone, but there comes a point in a relationship where you ought to focus on yourself. You may not always see the value in self-love, but it's an essential part of your future — a future with you in it. So aim to be happy, no matter if you are with someone or not. Your first priority is you.

Pisces

You are a lover, Pisces, and that's why you adore your time around people. When someone brings out the sparkle in your eye, it's an amazing feeling. With Mars in your sector of friendships, you may experience new life in your closest relationships. One may even lead to love. Go out and have fun, even when you don't feel like. The stars are in your favor.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.