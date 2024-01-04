Each Zodiac Signs's Tarot Horoscope For January 5, 2024

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for January 5, 2024, during the Sun in Capricorn and the Moon entering Scorpio.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, January 05, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Well, Aries. Whatever it is you're doing keep on doing it. The universe has decided to issue you a confirmation. Make a note on a post-it and stick it someplace where you can see it each day. You are doing a great job. While you may wonder if you're ever going to see your way out of this day, that does not matter.

Your skills, talents and personality are shining through like a beam of light through the darkest parts of the universe. And, guess what else, Aries? It's attractive, and you are calling for whatever goodness is deservedly coming your way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

OK, Taurus. You don't have to stamp the word 'Urgent' on every single tasks that comes across your desk today. You've been working on reactive mode, but disconnect it. One, it's not good for your nervous system. Two, it's not good for anyone else who is observing you on the side lines.

For the sake of yourself and others, only mark things STAT when they require your utmost focused and timely attention. Otherwise, priorities can go into a list. When you get to them, you get to them. When. you're ready; not the other way around.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Ohhh, Gemini. This is one of those days where being single and available is a plus, plus. You're sending out confident vibes and they are super attractive. Even if you're in a committed relationship, people will be drawn to you like magnet to metal.

It's hard not to enjoy a person who exudes happiness from the inside out. It's amazing what happens when you become comfortable in your own skin. You stop worrying about what others think. So good!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Halt. There is a time and place for everything, and this day is dedicated to a fresh start. The moment you hear yourself talking about your ex, stop. The past may have influenced who you are now, but you don't want to perpetuate a cycle of self-pity because of a bad breakup.

Things happened for a reason, and while you may wish things turned out differently, they didn't. You get a clean slate, dear. And that means, you also get to revise your future to make it way better than it was way back when you were with the one who should have stayed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Shift your focus. New year, new me? A part of you may have wanted this first week of 2024 to be that way, but things happen. Replace worrisome thoughts with positive actions. You can plan your future and take action steps leading to solid results.

If you need someone to help you remain accountable, ask a friend to let you text them when you're going to do something you know you shouldn't do. You are in charge of your life, Leo. You are the boss of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

To know you is to love you, Virgo. You have to believe in what you bring to the table. You have so many wonderful traits, that spending time with you makes life better. It's normal to wonder if your significant other will stay happy with you.

Everyone experiences self-doubt. The fear of loss, though, isn't one you should nurse any further. You want to enjoy your love life for what it is right now. 'If' rarely comes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You are the strong one. When others feel like they are falling apart, it's you who holds it all together. Maybe it's part of being a Libra, or it could be that you've learned to endure all trials and tribulations.

You are the type of person who won't let situations dictate your responses. On this day, you get an double-dose of discipline. You are a master of emotions, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You see the writing on the wall. It's time for change. Progress means letting go of outdated systems, beliefs, and way of doing things. But — you're racing ahead and one glance over your shoulder. No one seems to be following your lead.

Instead of waiting for those who are stuck in yesteryear to catch up with you, set your pace. It's not what you would have wanted for them, but it's pretty obvious. Some people just aren't ready for change.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You have to be quiet to hear the universe when it speaks. It's very hard for someone like you to hear the whisper of your inner voice when there's too much noise in life around you.

The need for quiet reflective time does not mean you need to go off into the wilderness for a day, but it may mean not going on to Facebook for a few hours in the morning. You might need to take a TikTok break. Unplug. See how that helps.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You never know. Success is about your goals right now. You may not see a single reason to believe that you'll make it to where you want to go. But, with effort, time and a little bit of talent amazing thins can happen for you. One day at a time, Capricorn. The path to your success is simply one more step away.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Get to know yourself, and be gentle. The fastest, surest way to regain your sense of confidence is to be in the moment. You don't have to prove yourself to anyone but yourself. And during those dark moments when it feels like you don't even like you, speak positively into your life. You are your own cheerleader.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Change is beautiful. Closing the door on something you once cherished is sad, but it's also a surreal point in your life. You have accomplished a journey. You have made it to the finish line, and it's important to acknowledge this wonderful stage of your journey. The end.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.