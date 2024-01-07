Every zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for January 8, 2024 is here. Here's what's in store, using both the Major and Minor Arcana cards in the tarot deck.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 08, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You have been working so hard lately. It's time to treat yourself to something you love to do. Maybe go to a movie or see a play. If you prefer to pamper yourself do a massage or get a manicure and pedicure.

End the day by reading a book or watching one of your favorite shows. Don't let the day go by without one little treat to reward you for all your efforts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Let the good times roll, Taurus. There's a reason why you received the Sun tarot card, and that's because it's going to be a great day. You can have a positive outlook on whatever tasks you've got planned. The stars are in your favor and all the wonderful opportunities you need will come to you at the right time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You may not get the agreement you were hoping to receive from the friends in your life. They may not be able to see the picture you have in your mind about how your plans will work out. You have to do what you feel you must do. They will come around. Right now, you simply have to let the naysayers nay-say.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

It's so hard to keep your guard up with someone you love so much. But when a friend or lover has decided to walk down a path that could hurt them and you at the same time, you have to stand strong. A boundary set when a person has fallen back into old habits helps them to feel the consequences of their choices. You are saving their life in many ways. It's hard but you can do it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Stand strong. You may feel weak right now, but the more you resist the temptation to slip back into your old patterns, the more courageous you are. You don't feel capable today, but once this day has passed, you'll be able to handle much more in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's hard on your heart when a person has decided to tell you a lie. You may never understand why they choose to walk down the path of deception, but for whatever reason they did. Now it's up to you to be truthful with yourself. You can't have a relationship where there is no trust. You tried — time to move on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

The hardship of this time of life is finally starting to end. You made it through the worst of it. It's never easy to follow your heart. There was no crystal ball to give you a promise that your choices would be the right ones. Yet, here you are finally reaping the fruit of an amazing journey. Your life is in a much better place. You are where you are meant to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Acceptance is easier said than done. You have learned to simply embrace the truth of all things and not try to change them. Free will is a double-edged sword. You get to choose what you want to do but that also means someone else is able to do the same. You can't make a person be what you want them to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Self-doubt makes you feel nervous, but when you keep going forward, you realize what trickery that emotion is. You discover that you have been holding yourself back from ghosts that don't exist. You have to push through the darkness. Light is on the other side.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Be generous. You don't need lots of money in a bank account in order to prove you are giving and kind. You just need to be there for people who want and value your presence.

You simply need to show your beautiful heart is open and able to express love. Your giving nature is all that's needed at this time. You can give what you have that's most precious to everyone: time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's time to start anew. The past is behind you. Even if you are unable to put the past behind you, the universe will help you.

The Sun will set and come up tomorrow. A new day will arrive giving you the freedom to make better choices. And you can.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Let your inner child be free. You can open your heart to the possibilities around you and find out that the world is your playground. You can imagine all the wonderful things your world can be.

It doesn't matter how old or young you are. The only limits you have are those you place upon yourself. Where there is a will, you can always find the way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.