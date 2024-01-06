Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 7, 2024

Your January 7, 2024 tarot horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. The Sun continues to transit through workhorse Capricorn. Before the Moon leaves Scorpio to enter the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, we have a beautiful connection with Pluto, the Lord of the Underworld.

The depths of Scorpio speaking to it's ruling planet, Pluto, brings out our psychic intuition in a strong way. Here's how this energy affects your tarot horoscope starting on January 7, 2024, by zodiac sign. For the best, most thorough reading, you can also check out the cards related to your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 07, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Wake up, Aries. It's time to see things as they are. You may be hiding from a painful truth because it requires you to change the way things are now. You're used to the status quo.

However, what you really want is beyond what you know about life right now. A little pain now can be amazing joy later. Which will you choose?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Your intuition is there to guide you, Taurus. A little voice inside your heart helps you to see things for what they are meant to be. You may not hear it so loudly when the world around you is chaotic and dissonant. But a little bit of inner silencing can help make listening so much easier for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. Right now it may feel like you have to give up and quit. But the reason you've made it this far is because you're no quitter.

If you stop now, you will miss out on the win. Do you really want to end here and now? You'll be so glad you persevered.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have a bit of confusion right now related to an important decision. So instead of freezing and making no choice at all, pick one. You can change you mind later. In fact, the act of choice now may help you know if it was the right one to make. Your heart will resist what's wrong when it is put in a position that's inauthentic for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You thought you had everything you needed to make this situation work, but there were a few things that did not fit. What to do? Go back to square one and try again. Having more experience will prove to be. an asset to you. It helps you to figure out a better way the next time around.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You were born with many innate gifts and talents, but to survive you've not used all of them to their maximum potential. This tarot card invites you to try one thing you have not done in a while and refine the skill. You may find it to be a wonderful hobby to work on this year. If it brings you happiness, that's enough payment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Why be so dependent on others? Don't you want to be self-sufficient? You may think it's easier to have someone else do things for you. But, you're missing out on the pride you can feel when you have done all including mastering yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

It can feel like you're wasting precious time on a relationship that will never go anywhere serious. Is this a fling or something that you can commit to for long term? You may not know.

Sometimes people take longer to declare exclusivity because they have been hurt in the past. If things are going well, consider being a bit patient to see how things go. A slower pace may be good for you too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Don't loose hope because today didn't start off the way you wanted it to. The day is still young. You may find out that the worst of this moment turned out to be the best of all.

Being late could mean not getting in to an accident. Being early could mean finding the best parking spot. Good things are awesome, but great stories are born from adversity and challenge.

This is just one page of the entire day's chapter, and the book you're living is bound to be a good one.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

There is a way out. You may feel trapped and that could be the reason why you're unable to see the opportunity to leave this situation behind. Calm your mind.

Give yourself a pep talk. You'll soon see that you hold the keys to your freedom. You simply need to decide that's what you want and then go for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

If you need permission to trust yourself, here is your sign. Your heart already knows what it wants and need. You might fear hurting someone's feelings.

Maybe you've made a mistake in the past when you trusted yourself, and now you're afraid of doing it again. This time is different, Aquarius. You're older, wiser, and more experienced. Let your heart lead the way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Why do this on your own? There are lots of people who will help you even if it's just to hold your hand and say that they love you. It's hard to ask for help, and sometimes it's even hard to accept it. You'd be there for a friend who needed you, wouldn't you? So, why not allow someone the joy of returning the favor?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.