Horoscope For January 8, 2024 Inspires Awareness

On January 8, 2024, Mercury in Sagittarius will speak to Neptune, and it inspires awareness for each zodiac sign in astrology. Where we have experienced delusion or mental confusion during retrograde season, the fog lifts and clarity comes in like a shining star.

Here's what this means for your horoscope this Monday. Feel free to read your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign for a complete astrology forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, January 08, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to set aside all excuses, Aries. With Mercury in Sagittarius square Neptune, what's blocked you from having fun can seem small compared to your drive and ambition.

This is the day when you figure out how to solve complex problems. Write down your thoughts and ideas. Journaling can be the first step toward clarifying what you need to do and when.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friends are an untapped resource in your life, and during the Mercury square Neptune transit, your relationships are an invaluable tool for personal growth.

This is a day for enjoying conversations filled with insightful wisdom and advice. You may find that you learn something new, and it helps propel you toward growth. It's a great day to celebrate friendships!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's you and your partner vs the world. During the Mercury square Neptune transit, you learn to embrace the differences you share with someone you love.

This is a day for connecting on an intellectual level. Putting pride aside, you may find a middle ground. Let love and peace reign supreme in your relationships and love life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A little change to the schedule can be the one thing that helps to ease your mind from all the tension of the world.

Mercury in your house of health makes it necessary to put health and wellness at the top of your priority list. Travel may not be advised for this week, but a local trip to a quiet library or going to a movie can provide the sweet escape you need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your mind unlocks the pathway to happiness, Leo, and when you find yourself in a place where it seems nothing is going right, believe there's a way out. While there's no room for toxic positivity, Mercury square Neptune opens the doors to hidden dreams and deep imaginations. You can find a way to see beyond your current situation.

There are times when focusing on the moment is not the way to go. For today, see into the future whenever this moment isn't what you want it to be. It's time to manifest, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The one thing that rings true about family is that the closer you are the more you are inclined to argue and push each other's buttons. While some Virgos could love the banter, a few may wish they didn't answer a call or respond to a text message. There's a hook at the end of a line, and you don't want to be the one who bites.

Such is the case when Mercury squares Neptune. Misunderstandings can feel like lies. You may even feel like a well-intended relative isn't being honest with themselves. This is a tough day for you on a few levels, but if you're able to step back and see it as a part of a growth cycle, lots of great lessons can be gleaned here.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can't take your words back, Libra, and as the saying goes they should be sweeter than the ones you find bitter. Mercury square Neptune is both a warning and a slippery slope down the wrong path if you don't pay attention. Things to avoid include gossip and saying something you shouldn't to the wrong person.

The delete feature on your cell phone and email is a good one to use, especially if you feel angry when shooting a response back to a boss or friend. You don't need to add any drama into your life, right? Peace and harmony, Libra can be your motto. Let silence be your best friend.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Easy come, easy go, Scorpio. You may be reaching down into your pocket book this week thinking that you have the wealth of the universe in your pocket.

The truth is that Mercury square Neptune can be a deceptive energy leading you to think you are in a better position than you really are. You may find it hard not to buy things that make you feel good. Retail therapy can feel so soothing at times, but before you fill up your Amazon cart and hit buy now, ask yourself if you really need all that stuff? The answer may be no.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don't overthink your dreams about having your own place or finding the house of your dreams. They may seem unrealistic right now. You might even fear that you'll never have what you want in your future. The Mercury square Neptune transit can be a conduit toward change, Sagittarius.

You may find that the more you focus on what you desire with love, the more things start to happen attracting it into your life. The Mercury square Neptune transit can dispel barriers and help you to see the path that leads to success. Don't quit your goals; they may be closer than you think.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It just takes one hint for you to see that a situation is not going to improve. And when you find yourself in a position to cut ties with the past, you very well may do it.

One moment of awareness can accelerate change that would have taken years to achieve if you had stayed in the dark. That's the magic of Mercury when it's in honest Sagittarius squaring Neptune. The mist of confusion lifts, and. you see things crystal clear as they are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Everyone likes to receive a note or handwritten card, and today you might find it fun to drop one to a friend or previous coworker to let them know you're thinking of them.

With Mercury in your networking sector, it's a great time to remain proactively connected with people in your business network. If you've been inactive on LinkedIn, consider posting one thing this afternoon to let people know you're still around and ready to network.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Good news may be coming your way, Pisces, and it could be related to the job or promotion you've been hoping for. Mercury in your house of career and social status attracts news from higher-ups, a boss or a decision-maker.

What has kept you from being visible in the workplace may not be the one thing that helps you be perceived in high regard. This is how patience works, Pisces, and it's in your favor.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.