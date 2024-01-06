Horoscope For January 7, 2024

We are mid-way through Capricorn season and with the New Moon around the corner it's time to tie up loose ends and prepare for the fresh start we have all needed in 2024. On January 7, 2024, only one planet is retrograde, and that is Uranus. Uranus is weaker when retrograde, so this is a good thing. Areas where Uranus's retrograde energy can manifest and even inspire us to change involve material losses, overspending and a need to create personal wealth.

With only one retrograde planet in motion, we are met with a day that's full of opportunity. Sunday was made for inner change and personal reflection. Let's use this time to consider how we can prepare for a fresh start, regardless of what circumstances we face. To find out more, here's your horoscope for the day, and you can read your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign for a thorough astrological forecast.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, January 07, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Well, here you are, Aries. It's the big 2024, and you are ready to slay this year. A lot is going on in your favor the entire year — eclipse season! It promises huge changes.

So, if you play your cards right and plan things out now (before your birth month) amazing things can happen. When the Moon enters Sagittarius, it offers you an opportunity to think honestly about your life. One area that you may want to consider most is finances.

This eclipse season emphasizes themes related to what is happening in your life and the impact it can have on the lives of others. Money can play a part in it. There's a rumor that you have a tiny hole in your pocket and when a dollar goes it, it easily falls out. With Uranus retrograde in your money sector, this weekend can be a great time to analyze what your expenses. What do you really need and what don't you? Figure it out. You've got this, Ram.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

OK, there's good news and then there's good news, but you might not see it this way. The Moon enters Sagittarius for the entire weekend, and one thing that it can do for a sign like yours is prompt honesty to the highest degree.

You love a good, honest and forthright conversation, don't you, bull? However, this one is going to be a conversation you need to have with yourself. It's time for change; internal ones. And well, that is the bad news delivered with a pretty little red bow.

Last year taught you some incredible lessons of resilience. Now you get a chance to take those lessons and apply them. With The Moon speaking to Uranus retrograde the weekend was made for self-improvement.

Think shadow work, mental probing and contemplation. Yes, you are stubborn, but maybe you can be stubborn about becoming the best version of yourself that you can be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are no stranger to coincidences, so when you start to see themes or repeated incidences related to love, your mind is wide open to what's going on around you. This weekend, when the Moon enters Sagittarius it's a glorious time for you in the relationship department. This weekend, the red flags will fly, or the green ones will wave.

You'll see the things you need to see to tell if you're making a mistake in going forward in a relationship. While you are often inclined to overthink things to the point of pure exhaustion, this weekend a few indicators (thanks to Uranus retrograde in your house of spirituality) will help you sort out the details. In other words, you might be making Valentine's Day plans after all. Book the reservations in advance if the universe seems to give you the 'all clear' sign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What do you know, Cancer? People do come back into your life after you've let them go. It may be hard to imagine that after all these years an old friend could pick up the phone and call or send you a quick text to say, 'hey', but it does happen.

Your sentimental side has an amazing opportunity here. You can shower your long, long pal with all your life's details to catch them up to speed via blazing text. Or you can go the other route — find out why they fell out of touch and hear what's going on in their lives.

You may be surprised to discover a few things you didn't know. With the Moon in Sagittarius, you could discover that you've changed and they haven't. It could be the one thing that makes a permanent reunion of friendship a no-go dealbreaker.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With one week of the new year under your belt, you may be eyeing your career to figure out how to break out of a job you are no longer happy doing. Even if you feel stuck in a rut with no way out, don't quiet quit or give up on yourself just yet.

The Moon enters your house of creativity and joy, shining like a beacon of hope on your passion and life purpose. It speaks with retrograde Uranus revealing how to break the glass ceiling in your career. 2024 is the year of the hobbyist.

Creating experiences for others and making situations playful and aesthetic may be a consideration. Tap into Uranus's zany energy to see what out-of-the-box thing you can do to make more money working for yourself than at a job you no longer love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

True love isn't limited to romance. You truly do love your family, so when the Moon enters your sector of home and family you feel all the things that a dedicated, loyal person would experience: unconditional love. The Moon will hit a bit of a challenge when it crosses paths with retrograde Uranus.

As Shakespeare once said, "The course of love never did run smoothly," and that may mean you learning to let people be who they are ... regardless of you agreeing to their choices. It could also teach you that despite losing all hope in a person who seems to have turned their back on family, they can come back around. Miracles do happen, Virgo, and this weekend, starting with now, you may be the witness of one in your own home life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time for some tea, Libra, and you may be the one who is spilling the goods letting people know a few things you've learned this week. The gossip mill can be a lot of fun, but this weekend, beginning with the Moon entering Sagittarius, you will want to be careful who you talk to.

The honest and brazen Moon will speak with Uranus retrograde, which is in your eighth house of death and endings. Sometimes one thing said to the wrong person can end a relationship or ruin a reputation.

Is there a line you don't want to cross when airing out laundry you feel needs to be told? Probably. Just be sure that you are 100 percent truthful. It's fun to jab, but don't do so at the expense of yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Nature is calling your name, Scorpio, and whether it's ice skating in Central Park and checking that item off your bucket list or going for a walk around a park while on your Florida vacation, the Moon entering Sagittarius stokes your desire to do something wild and fun. You will want to answer the call of your own wild nature and try something new.

With Uranus retrograde happening in your relationship sector, you may need a little something that takes you outside of your comfort zone to clear your mind. Go out with a friend or go it alone. Time in nature doing something off the beaten path can give you the mental clarity you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mental health is so important, and who would have thought that one of the strongest signs of the zodiac could use a bit of a break? You! Uranus retrograde has been a bit of a handful the last two years, and when the Moon enters your zodiac sign you may feel all the things you've been through topple down on your shoulders in one big swoop.

It's normal to say you need to unload some of your own emotional pain and sorrows. You are super, Sagittarius, but you're not a superhuman.

Starting today, consider putting yourself first in a few areas of your life. You might go get a manicure or schedule a massage with a friend. You can write, draw, art or play some music that brings your memories back to yesterday. There are a lot of wonderful things to help negate the bad. Let the good times roll!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Why so serious, Capricorn? Life is too short to focus solely on work and not enjoy some. play. With Uranus retrograde in your house of creativity, it's important to capture the little moments that present themselves to you from time to time.

When you have the Moon in your work sector, you can become too focused on your job. But if you're off this weekend, let it wait, even if it's just for a brief moment. Balance is needed in all things. So squeeze in some fun times with your productive ones.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are a social butterfly, Aquarius, and it's time for you to branch out and make new friends. It's time to meet people from all walks of life. The end of the weekend can help set up your social calendar for the rest of January.

Sunday is the perfect lazy day for researching groups or clubs in your area. You can focus on meetups that center on things you enjoy. Check out book clubs or writers' groups, or maybe you enjoy watching independent films or local theatre groups.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you've been eyeing a particular company as the place you'd love to work in the future, the next few days are perfect for applying for a job. Even if you have applied in the past without hearing back, there's no reason not to try again.

You can resubmit an improved cover letter or resume this Sunday to see if you get any response. This is the perfect time to take a little risk and put yourself out there. You never know what could happen, Pisces.

