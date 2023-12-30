The love horoscope for December 31, 2023 brings insight to your relationships for the last day of the year.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 31, 2023:

Aries

Isn't it funny how some breakups leave you feeling better? You may not have wanted this relationship to end, but there are reasons why two individuals decide to part. You have outgrown each other or you don't see a future with this person. There may still be pangs of heartache, but the pain will soon disappear. Then, once this experience is behind you, you'll meet someone new ... love can be strange like that.

Taurus

You may feel a slight attraction toward a friend, Taurus. As hard as you try to resist seeing them in this new light, a part of you won't be able to do so. Hearts do what they want at will. It's not like you can control your emotions. While your head and your feelings aren't in agreement about what you ought to do just yet, know that it's normal to be conflicted during the Moon opposite Saturn transit.

Gemini

Do you need time with your partner? Perhaps! Work and home life can be at odds with each other. You may not be able to be everywhere at the same time. So, compromise is required. You will want to figure out how to make time for everything. Perhaps setting a consistent date night will help.

Cancer

You can talk about the future, make plans, and even do research, but until the tickets are booked and you have the hotel room, it's not going to happen. During today's Moon opposite Saturn transit, face the obstacles that keep you from making a final decision about where you will go and when. You may need to work out a few details but don't let inconvenience stop you from making it happen.

Leo

Who is being stingy? Sometimes a person can say that they love you, but all their actions show the opposite is true. If you find that your significant other is only taking and not giving of themselves in return, it could be a red flag. Talk it over, and see what your mutual expectations are for the relationship. Get on the same page.

Virgo

You want one thing, and your significant other wants something else. Clearly, you are not in agreement during the Moon opposite Saturn transit. This does not have to become an argument or WW3. Instead, you can come to terms with your differences and find a way to strip what isn't compatible for you both and focus on what is.

Libra

You have to do what's best for your own mental health. If that means taking a little break from a relationship, don't be afraid to talk about it. A break can be as little as a few hours when no one calls or texts your cell phone. Maybe you need a day or a week. Whatever you are asking for, put parameters around it and talk it through. Sometimes a little time apart can bring you closer together than ever before.

Scorpio

Can you stay friends? It's not always so simple to be friends with an ex you still love. Your heart may always cling to the hope that you will get back together. Even though it's painful now, what would be fair to you later? Would you prefer to go through this heartache now? It may be the healing you need to meet the one who will be yours forever.

Sagittarius

You can't be all things to all people. So, if you have been putting all your energy and effort into a job, consider your home life. What do people at home need from you? How can you find a way to fulfill their longings so that you have built your life at home, but also in your career?

Capricorn

Your mind is already thinking far ahead of everyone else. You have been dreaming of a place where you can escape from the world. This may take more hands-on decks to accomplish. Perhaps ask your parents to watch the pets or request time off from your job. Consider what you need to do in order to make this wish come true.

Aquarius

Do you think they are hiding something from you? Moon opposite Saturn transit can give you the feeling that someone is holding back. Trust is a cornerstone of relationships. If there's no trust, what do you have?

Pisces

You are so ready to love again, but why is it so hard to meet the right person? You may be holding back when you need to be vulnerable. You may find that it's not so easy to give when your heart is broken, but try to open up a little. See where a conversation will lead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.