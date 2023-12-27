The love horoscope for December 28, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what the stars, Moon and Sun have in store for you.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 28, 2023:

Aries

A real relationship requires follow through, and during the Moon trine Venus and Neptune, matters that block your love can present themselves. This can mean you have a mountain to climb for your partner, but if love is there, so will the motivation. Trust your heart, and see how it feels. The truth is there for you to know.

Taurus

A little bit of space is always a good thing to have when you need to think about what it is that you want. if your significant other is always around, you won't have time to think about your emotions. Their absence can provide ultimate clarity and give you a chance to fine tune your wants and your not wants.

Gemini

Are you hoping to start a family? You may feel like you want to see your home life enriched with the tender pitter-patter of baby feet. This is a sweet time to talk about the future and whether or not you and your significant other are ready to take a leap and bring a new person into the world.

Cancer

People can feel jealous about how happy you are and how wonderful your life seems to appear on social media. They may not understand how you were able to rise above the problems so well. Their evil eye toward you and your significant other may give you the ick. Should you distance yourself? Perhaps.

Leo

Someone has decided that they love you unconditionally, and no matter what, they want your relationship to work. They may not know how to express their sincerest emotions. They may be holding off to share what's in their heart. Trust the process and give them some time.

Virgo

You have finally started to put your breakup behind you. You really didn't think you'd ever come this far in your healing. You thought that you might be stuck in the terrible defeat of love gone wrong forever. But as they say, time does heal old wounds. Now you get to experience ultimate healing.

Libra

These are growing pains. Love, especially when it is new, can go through a few tough times. You didn't know that your relationship would require as much as it did, and yet you want to continue to grow together. You may need to get through some 'stuff' in your love life. Take your time to figure things out, your friendships will always be there for you.

Scorpio

Who cares what people think about you relationship? What matters is how you feel about your significant other.. Once people are able to see you happy and yourselves, no one will doubt your relationship. Give it some time. They will come around.

Sagittarius

You worry so much about your partner at times, that it can even cause you to feel a strong sense of uneasiness. Today you may be ruminating about a dream that was foreboding, but not real. Try not to put pressure on your mate to be careful when you're not sure what is wrong. Dreams can play games with your mind. It's a good day to focus on what is, and not what isn't.

Capricorn

Finances are such an important part to a relationship, so during the Moon trine Venus and Neptune transit work on your financial health. You can work towards getting out of debt instead of buying things you don't need or use. You may not know where to choose, but there are resources that will help you get on the right path.

Aquarius

Let your partner know that you appreciate them. When you see them doing something wonderful for you, during the Moon trine Venus transit, give thanks. You can praise them for all their hard work in your love life. You can compliment their looks and let them know what you like or dislike.

Pisces

Try not to ruminate too much over a lost love. You can't change the past, and the future is bright. You will always gie them a piece of your heart, but if you felt that they would not and could not grow with you, then, you had no choice but to let them go. Love has to be fair to you, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.