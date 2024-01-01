Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 2, 2024

2024 is off to a good start.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 01, 2024
Photo: Keronyart's Images, Veronika Gotovceva, Mirtchey | Canva Pro
Here is your tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology has to say for January 2, 2024.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 02, 2024.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles
Finally! You can see financial problems from the rearview mirror. You don't have to worry about how things will get paid. Instead, something happens and your fears are set to rest. An angel comes to help you.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed
Don't let the green eye of envy rob you of your job. You may not have what others have, but also remember that there is a flip side to that coin. They don't have what you have. The Sun of the universe has decided to shine on you both differently. There's a reason why your blessings are different now, and in the future, you'll know why.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Sun
You can count your blessings without always needing to know why you were given them as a gift to enjoy. Be happy just because you have good things. Enjoy the bliss of feeling lucky and allow the good vibes to surround your world. You are lucky because the universe wanted you to be.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Death
Even change, when it's done for the right reasons and best intentions can feel sad. You are saying goodbye to a period of your life. The page is turning and it can have you feeling a bit melancholy about this moment. It's not easy to move beyond a special time in your life, but you can't work toward the future if you remain where you are now.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Five of Wands
Don't pull out your hair, Leo. Some people aren't worth the anxiety attack. When you catch a person being fickle on a dating app, you might want to move on. The connection you receive in text can be so much more, but if you're the only person making an effort, maybe take your value elsewhere and let it go.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Two of Pentacles
Money can be tricky. Wouldn't it be nice if all you had to do was save a little bit and then wake up one day to find out you're rich? It's not likely to happen, but you can figure out a strategy to grow your wealth. You are smart, Virgo. Look into various revenue streams. Why should you only have one?
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Can you make an impact? Yes, you can. But it does matter where you try to put your energy and effort. Simply wanting an outcome isn't enough. You have to know what you're striving for and be clear with your aim.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Page of Wands
Wow. Good news is coming your way, Scorpio. You may not have seen this one message coming, but it will fill your heart with hope and love. You're going to be so happy when you find out that a wish you had come true.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed
Ever heard the old saying, "Don't count your chickens before they are hatched?" This is a good time to be careful and cautious. You might be overly optimistic right now which can lead you to make mistakes. Don't allow your desire to blind you to what's going on in your life. Mental clarity is important to making sound decisions. Give yourself some time.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
It's not bragging if it is true. It's good to tell people all the great things you've accomplished when the timing is right. You earned those accolades. You never know who you may inspire when you share your experiences. Those stories have nuggets of gold in them, and not sharing can actually be viewed as stingy.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Ten of Wands
No one likes to feel pushed into the corner. You've been struggling to break out and make your way in the world. So, when someone tries to minimize your efforts or stop you from your dreams by saying they aren't really important, do not listen. Follow your heart, even if it means traveling along this journey alone.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Ten of Cups
You have grown into this incredible person, Pisces. That's why you are attracting so many wonderful people into your life. You have an incredible energy about you that activates the Law of Attraction. When you see good things happening, know that there is more where that came from.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.