Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For New Year's Eve, December 31, 2023

Here is your tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology reveals for New Year's Eve, Sunday, December 31, 2023, the last day of the year.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You have a good head on your shoulders, Aries. So don't be surprised if someone sees all the great skills you have to offer the world. A new job offer may be on the horizon. Don't dismiss it quickly. Even if you decide not to take it, consider what this could mean for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You have all these amazing talents and skills, Taurus. So use them. You don't want to become someone who later lives in a world of what-ifs. Embrace the moment you have now and put your talents to good use. The world awaits!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You love your family, and when you get something good in your life, you want to share it with others. Today is a day you want to share with the people who matter most to you. You've got the right mindset and heart, Gemini. There's nothing wrong with giving

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You are such a good friend, Cancer, and you love being involved in the lives of others. This tarot card invites you to spend time with the pals who are closest to your heart. Celebrate your friendship. Plan a dinner party or a sleepover. If your closest friends live far away, send an ecard to let them know you're thinking of them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

What stays the same may bring you comfort, but change allows you to remain intellectually sharp and astute. You can always challenge yourself to grow by setting a new goal. Why not use this week to study your habits to see what areas are ripe for improvements.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're a glass half full person, and it's your optimistic personality that allows you to always see the good in life. No matter what you experience you are able to glean a lesson. You have the ability to look beyond the moment and grow from your experiences this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Your life has purpose, Libra. You can give a lot of your time away when trying to please others. You may find it hard to set clear boundaries when it comes to your emotions. They can be so powerful at times. If you use these strong feelings to compel personal growth imagine what your future could be like. Things don't have to stay as they are. You can decide to change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Sometimes procrastination just happens. You have something you need to do (and you want to do it) but you get side-tracked. You don't have to get stuck in your own life today. It may require you to push yourself more than you prefer, but set a deadline. Urge yourself to commit and to do what you say you will do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can't always plan for the future. Sometimes things just happen the way that they happen and you have no choice but to roll with the punches. You may be caught off guard with a type of inconvenience. As much as you'd prefer not to deal with it right now, don't push it off until tomorrow. Problems associated with the Tower tarot card are short-lived. You can and will overcome.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

There's something special here between you and someone you like. If you're single, you may meet someone and feel that your chemistry is off of charts. You may not be able to conceal your deep attraction for your mate or a potential partner. They will simply be too adorable for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You have a brilliant mind and a vivid imagination, Aquarius. So when you conceive a vision for the future it's more than a dream, it's a goal. Don't look at what others have tried but didn't accomplish. You might be different from them. You could be the first one to overcome all odds.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

This situation could be messy. You may feel tempted to do something that you have promised yourself you would no longer do. You might want to end a diet or stop going to the gym. Perhaps you're thinking about ending your silence with an ex. Think twice before breaking a promise you made for yourself. Be sure that you won't regret it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.