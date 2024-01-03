Horoscope For January 4, 2024 — Mars Enters Capricorn

The horoscopes for January 4, 2024 are here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what to expect for when Mars enters Capricorn this Thursday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Roll up your sleeves, Aries. Mars enters Capricorn today, and this activates your sector of work and career. Mars is Capricorn gives you stamina and grit, so you will have lots of energy to accomplish your goals.

The start of this year begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Libra, which may have you thinking a few things are on hold. Internally, though, you'll sense a deep desire to work hard and do all you can to accomplish whatever you set your mind to do.

The perfect thing to do right now is to form your game plan. Write out your strategy for success. Commit to it, and then work hard until you reach the gold.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have so many things you you want and need to explore, and with Mars in Capricorn, you're thinking a lot, pondering and philosophizing your life in many ways. This is the time of year to do it, and a part of you may get the itch to travel and visit the world around you.

You might not like staying at home. Perhaps your commitment to try new cultures or test out new restaurants with foods from various parts of the world will whet your appetite. You are the sign that always craves the good life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

To say you're a giver is an understatement, and when you have things you are able to do for another, you're the first in line to jump in and help. Mars in your sector of secrets and shared resources can open doors for you.

In part, the people whom you've helped are in a position to return the favor. That means if you need a friend's help, don't be shy. Starting today, with Mars entering Capricorn, the only thing that will stop you from getting what you want from life is yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If ever a time came into your life it woudl be Mars entering Capricorn. Mars is like a kick starter of your engine, and it revs up to help you embrace relationships in a way you had not considered for a long time.

You may be argumentative during this time or clam up, but this month with Mars in your corner until May 4th, you can be the pusher of love or perhaps the doer of a project that just needs to get done already. You aren't going to be the wallflower of the party who sits in the corner scrolling your cell phone quietly. You're get up and go has arrived, Cancer, With Mars entering your sector of partnerships, you will get to know what you want and go for it with gusto!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don't overdo it. It is so easy to overwork yourself when Mars enters your sixth solar house. You'll want to be extra careful around sharp objects and not take too many risks. Mars also rules knives and sudden accidents. So, no speeding or texting while driving on this day.

You know better, so be sure to use your focus or airplane mode when on the road. Mars can be great for starting a workout routine or getting into shape. You have time this week to pick up some cute outfits for the gym membership you recently reactivated. So, order them on Amazon and be ready to go next week! You've got four months to make things happen.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are creative and talented. You have an eye for beauty. You know how to make things more lovely, and there's no reason why you should not use this talent to serve others. If you have a party you'd like to plan, this is the time to start making your RSVP list and put a date on the books.

With Mars in your fifth house for the next four months, there are a few things you'll want to note involving your health. Fried foods, and overindulgence of sweets are no-nos. If you want to enlarge your family, you may become more fertile during this time. Plan accordingly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars can be a pushy little energy, and pushy is not your style ... unless you feel it's necessary. When Mars enters your solar house of home and family today, buckle up. The next four months promise a ride where heads can bump and you will be waving the white peace flag of surrender more times than you'd like.

You might not enjoy being the 'bigger person' all of the time. It would be nice if someone else did the job for you, eh, Libra? However, Mars in Capricorn will help you learn how to set boundaries and stick to them. Your people-pleasing side gets to learn the lesson of self-preservation at the start of the year, so when this eclipse season is over, you'll feel like a brand new person!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Look at you, Scorpio. Mentally strong, and you're only going to see improvements. You won't be mincing words this year. Mars is in the sign of Capricorn through May, and so this is prime time for writing, creative projects, and getting your point across in a way that's crystal clear, concise and pointed.

With your powerful personality, stare your goal right in the eyes and claim it for yourself this year. Start with a written goal. Journaling your thoughts and ideas can be a helpful tool for growth — internally and externally. You'll find it so much easier to make money, seal deals in business and enjoy success from hard work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Every year a window of opportunity opens for you, and that's when Mars enters Capricorn. The same repetition then becomes true. Hard work. Effort. Rinse. Wash. Repeat.

You know how to work hard. Commitment to work isn't one of your problems, but you do like the work you do to be enjoyable and fruitful. Thankfully, this year Mars enters Capricorn while Mercury and Venus are in your sign. So you're doing things that you know are good for you; without resistance.

The best way to get what you want isn't from receiving a gift but instead from your own talent and grit. Mars enters the earthy energy of Capricorn, your solar house of personal value and money. This is the start of making more income but also saving as much as you can. You can feel more accomplished, secure and safe when doing the things you love. Go, you!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The last time Mars was in your sign was February 26, 2022, to April 6, 2022. So, almost a year and a half without the exalted energy of this motivational powerhouse in your sign. A lot has happened during the course of 2023, and you may have felt like there was little oomph to get you through. Now that this year is here, it's time for you to set some serious goals in your life. You have the entire force of the universe here to help you kick-start your future. With Pluto at a critical degree in your sign, transformational things can happen. You just have to decide to focus on what you want and be relentless to get it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When Mars is in your twelfth house of ending it can be both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you may feel like this year began with a giant pair of scissors shoved into your hand for the purpose of cutting ties with friends, family and anyone else who seems to be on a different page. But this is not how the universe works. You can't cut ties with each person who displeases you. If Mars in Capricorn has a lesson to teach you over the course of the next four months, that is, you can fight fire with fire, or you can walk away. Both bring closure.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are a free spirit, Pisces, and when Mars enters your friendship sector, it can pull you into reality in all the right ways. The world is so much better when you have good friends in your corner. With Mars in Capricorn, your first job is to figure out who is what for you. You may not know who is friend or foe at the start of the year. The lines of clarity are blurred. Mars will help push you toward authentic relationships and friendships. Pick your friends wisely.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.