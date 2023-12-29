Horoscope For December 30, 2023. — Jupiter Retrograde Ends

When Jupiter retrograde ends it provides us with an opportunity to act on our wants and desires. Here's what the start of Jupiter direct means for each zodiac sign's horoscope on December 30, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to celebrate. Jupiter retrograde is ending, enabling you to catch up on some of the unwanted financial hassles that manifested during its rx. It's a perfect time to review your financial outlook. Pull up credit reports. Review your budget. Look at opportunities for earning new money, and find new ways to save by cutting back unnecessary expenses. Be careful not to be overly optimistic until you have all your ducks in a row.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Dreams are ready to be realized. Now that Jupiter retrograde is ending, you can begin to prepare to take action that boosts your visibility to the world. Jupiter is lucky, and with it in your zodiac sign for the rest of the year, you get to experience great growth. If you feel positive about the future, Jupiter is the reason why. Just don't procrastinate; take action now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There comes a point in time when you finally become aware of situations and there truth in your life. With Jupiter ruling your house of relationships, retrograde season felt like not much action was happening at all. But, despite Mercury, your ruling planet, still being retrograde until the first of January, you may start to see some progress. A new relationship or an existing one will start to show signs of promise. All your hard work is realized.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes you can feel as though you are your only best friend. During Jupiter retrograde, privacy might've meant a lot more to you than usual. Starting today, you become an open book to the people who are willing to read its pages. You want to hang out, socialize, and have fun with friends. You may even begin to expand your business network.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's sad when other people get credit for your hard work, and you have been patiently waiting for your contributions in the workplace. Jupiter retrograde is not very kind to you. You had inner hope and dreams but not the support to make them happen. Jupiter retrograde ending is like a beam of light where you shine bright. People will start to see you for what you are and what you bring to the table. Your worth strengthens and you will start being viewed in the way you want to.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you worry too much. The past few months have been a time of lower energy and higher contemplation. While you would have preferred to be more productive, thinking was necessary for you. Now, as Jupiter retrograde is ending, you can begin to take action on all the ideas you've had this month. It's time for you to organize and plan. Schedule the things you need to schedule. This is a great excuse for buying new colored pens and a planner.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There has been a little hold-up on money lately, and you have been patient. The end of the year has required you to work harder than you are used to, and you have felt as if the money eventually would come but not as fast as you'd like. Now that Jupiter is preparing to go direct, your payoff is coming. The well that ran dry came up with plenty of water. The income will come in and you'll feel great.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You know you are a prize, but finding someone who sees you for who you are has not been easy. Jupiter retrograde ending may mean a new love enters your life. If your relationship has not been doing as well as you had hoped, you may see an improvement. Jupiter often implies a type of husband you will attract. So, if you are single and looking, put yourself out there. You might meet your forever person.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

While you are not a typically anxious person, that doesn't mean you have not felt a little nerve-racked lately. When Jupiter is retrograde, you feel less optimistic and perhaps detached from your core self. Jupiter rules your zodiac sign, so today is an important day for you. You can start looking forward to the future and feel optimistic about your decisions. Things are looking up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your imagination has given you a safe place to be during Jupiter retrograde. You have felt creative and curious. Lots of ideas have formed at this time. But, finding the right outlet or opportunity to communicate your dreams has been hard to find. Now is the time to initiating your desires. Start small, create a little space in your home where you can begin to do the work you want to do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's hard to feel like you need to earn someone's respect. Not getting the appreciation you feel you deserve has taught you a lesson in self-reliance. Now that Jupiter stations direct, you will begin to view yourself in a more positive light. Whether or not other people do as well doesn't necessarily mean as much to you. You've learned to stand on your own two feet, and that's a good thing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have kept a lot more things to yourself lately. While you're not a secret keeper, the idea of discernment has become appealing to you. You're much more reserved thanks to Jupiter retrograde in Taurus. You've learned to save more and to spend less on other people. You've learned to invest more in yourself. Now that retrograde is ending, you're able to give from a desire to help because you are strong and not because you need the approval of others. So that's good!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.