These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love All Week

Sometimes luck whispers into our life, tweaking things here and there, and then it disappears as if it had never been there to begin with. The evidence of its quiet work can be seen everywhere. Other times, luck blazes into our life like a meteor and blazes out just as quickly, leaving behind extraordinary changes and new adventures in its wake. The latter is the lucky energy of this week.

Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest under this influence — namely, Snake, Ox, Rooster, Rabbit, and Rat. That doesn't mean the rest of the signs have been forgotten.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Mountain over Fire (#22), and it's here to remind us that waiting for luck to change your life dramatically is not a well-thought-out idea. Instead, focus on your inner well of strength and power. Once you start helping yourself, the universe will also conspire to help you. Suddenly, you will find luck working for you too!

It's the strangest thing. It is even stranger when luck shifts things around for you silently and then leaves without taking credit for its help. It pays to be mindful so you can express your gratitude for that help and not let overconfidence be your ruin next time around. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week:

1. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Baited luck

Snake, your luck this week has an odd quality to it. It will help you bait opportunities even when it seems most unlikely. So keep an eye out for intuitive nudges and cosmic signs. They will lead you in the right direction. Once there, all you need to do is be patient and fish.

If you feel called to, spend some time around water bodies this week. It will add to your luck and fortune, especially if you take this week's message literally and go fishing. A large trout on the hook (or some other good variety of fish) will be an extra sign of cosmic goodwill.

2. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Favored by Lady Luck

Ox, your luck this week has a shiny quality to it. Wherever you go, doors will open for you even before you ask them to be opened. People will also be nicer to you this week than usual. If you suddenly find yourself in possession of something valuable, well, that's your good luck, too!

When everything is said and done, make sure to send some gratitude into the ether for these blessings. You can also light a white or golden candle with this intention and allow it to burn down fully.

3. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Changeable luck

Rooster, your luck this week is strong, but unlike other zodiac signs, you get to decide where it should bless you. So focus on your priorities and channel this energy into those areas. You will soon notice a blooming change and a brilliant outpouring of extraordinary outcomes.

If you feel called to, wear more bright colors this week and brighten your home with bunches of flowers. You can even host a charming lunch for your loved ones or friends that is centered around enjoying the bounty of nature.

4. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

A helping hand

Rabbit, your luck this week will feel like a helping hand to you. So, focus on your responsibilities and chores even as you remain receptive. Luck will ease the process for you and also attract helpers to you who will lighten the load for you.

Also, spend more time with your loved ones this week. We are only a few more weeks away from the end of the Lunar Year of the Rabbit and the beginning of the Lunar Year of the Dragon. So, this period will continue to be fated for you and those you willingly be aligned with.

5. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Crossroads luck

Rat, you are at a crossroads in your life right now. Your luck this week will help you choose the right path ... if you allow it to influence you. So make sure you don't hold onto vices or bad habits. They will keep you trapped and chained to the wrong path.

You will also benefit from meditating or doing grounding exercises this week. It will help you stay more mindful of your life and the decisions ahead of you. So stay sharp!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.