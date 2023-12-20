Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 21, 2023

Every zodiac sign tarot horoscope December 21, 2023, is here to delight your imagination with insight and wisdom. Here's what's going on for you during the Sun changing signs to go from Sagittarius to Capricorn.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Some people are naturally inclined to create problems for others. So, your advice for this moment is to avoid individuals whose M.O. is to stir the pot and hurt you in some way. It's best to say your peace if you must, and then let them stew in their own emotional mess.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You have the gift of gab, Taurus, and your talent is drawing attention to yourself by way of conversation. You're a natural orator who commands attention. You get people thinking, and whatever you say compels change.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

There's a problem you can't pretend not to see anymore. This situation may bog you down for a little while, but with time, self-care and personal responsibility you will overcome the impact of this moment in time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

The school of hard knocks is in session. You had to learn the hard way, but that is how things needed to go. In your mind, you need to go through all these troubles to experience the pain needed to grow. You'll never forget this time of your life, and you are stronger because of it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You may be in luck, Leo. A woman who has learned how to manage her money well may be there to help you learn how to do the same. You may not meet this person in-person. It could be a podcaster or an author or someone you see on a real online. Pay attention, though. Wisdom is coming to you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Trust your instincts, Virgo. Chances are that the advice you need is just one phone call away. Don't send a little dm or text message to talk about something that deserves your undivided attention. One conversation can be all you need to change your mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

It's OK to like a person who is different from you. Opposites really do attract, and sometimes a person who thinks differently from you is what helps you to grow. You may find their quirks intriguing and all that they have experienced fascinating.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Live the life you want to live. You have lots of decisions you need to make about the quality and standards you desire to set for yourself. Why lower them to make others feel more comfortable around you? Elevate if you want to feel comfortable within yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Saying your sorry can be hard to do, but you may still be able to salvage a friendship with these two simple words. If you know that you were the one in the wrong, swallow your pride. Don't let a day go by before you resolve the matter.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It's not easy to part with money you've earned, but it's such a good feeling to pay off a credit card when you can. Yes, it may put you back financially in cash, but the feeling of freedom you get can be so rewarding.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

This is a wonderful tarot card to get, Aquarius. You may may have a tough day but no matter how challenging things get you rise above. Something within you finds a way to resolve your problems. Your solution-minded personality is what makes this day end strong.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

You may have misjudged a person this week. It's easy to presume something, but asking questions can help avoid misunderstandings. Be curious where you can. Bravely seek to know more about a friend and watch your perceptions change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.