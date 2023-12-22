Horoscope For December 23, 2023 — Mercury Enters Sagittarius

Horoscope for December 23, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs when Mercury leaves the sign of Capricorn to enter Sagittarius.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to dig into your heart to figure out what you want and why. Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of higher learning and spirituality. So journal. Give yourself the space to ponder. If you feel like crying or turning into bed early so you can contemplate life and your next moves, do so. This can be a wonderful start to a weekend filled with contemplation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be honest, Taurus. There's a reason why people call you stubborn at times, and that may be that you are. Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources and secrets. Consider looking in the areas of your life that you hide from others. With Mercury retrograde still taking place, deep healing can begin.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take two. Every once in a while you get a second shot at love and romance. Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitments. This is a wonderful time to recommit to a goal, especially if it's one you want to make with a partner. Think about the people in your life that you would like to keep closest to you. You may find that you're able to redefine boundaries but also redecide what you're willing to do for whom and to what extent.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The new year is just around the corner, and you have some time to reevaluate the areas of your life where you tend to fall short. Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of routines and habits. What do you keep saying you'll change, and then you don't? What are your stumbling blocks and hang ups? You can put together a true action plan with accountability partners and all, if you use the energy of Mercury rx right, especially now that's back to help you push through.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A love rekindled? It's amazing how you can think you love someone Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of passion. This is your chance to prove your love life can and will endure the hardest of times. The holidays can be a mixed bag of emotions for you, but don't sweat it. Tap into that romantic side, and let your courageous heart express itself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's that time of year again, when all the family gathers together to enjoy each other's company. Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of family and home. While this can bring up some incredible memories of wonderful times past, there can be a few hurtful ones too. You can use this time of reflection to truly see how far you've come and to embrace all the wonderful things that you have to look forward to in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Are you a writer or want to be? Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication. If you get a little bit of downtime from your job, this can be a great time to pen the first draft of your novel. Even if you aren't a writer or someone who enjoys using words, you might find it easier to say things via text or through email. This is a great time to clear out old emails, back up your computer and to do an iphone update. Focus on the method of communication more and the outward express a bit less and you'll find today is quite helpful for you on a deep level.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Easy come and easy go, but wouldn't it be nice if you could control the 'going' part a bit more. Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money. This can be a time of year where you learn to save more than you spend. You can put together a financial plan or see how to make the most of what you do have. You can learn how to make your money stretch with a few tricks. Research them, and subscribe to a money podcast to learn more about financial planning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's good to work on yourself, Sagittarius. Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of personal development. This is the perfect time to compile your 2024 reading book list or to think about all the things you'd like to do when the new year arrives. Want to lose weight? Get back into shape? Nothing is impossible for you. In fact, the sky is the limit.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

People who have the green eye of envy have a hard time showing you that they are jealous of you. But, you can see it a mile away. Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies. This puts a spotlight on the friendships you have suspected are ingenuine or borderline toxic. It's time to clean house. You can do it because your blocking game is about to be strong.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Wow, this could be a good thing or it may be one where you wish you could change your number. Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendships. An old flame whom you also were friends with could come back to talk to you to make amends. This can be a wonderful time of closure or the restart of a platonic relationship bore out of heartbreak. Just remember you don't have to answer a text or phone call if you don't want to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your work life is about to get a boost, Pisces. Mercury returns to the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career and social status. You may be receiving some positive feedback that helps you to elevate your professional life. Be sure to keep your ears open and listen well. Wisdom can come to you from others this week, and you'll want to hear every word.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.