Horoscope For December 21, 2023 — Capricorn Season Starts

The 2023 Capricorn season will start on December 21, 2023, and with the Sun entering the sign of the Sea goat we also begin the Winter Solstice. The Moon will be in Taurus.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take your professional life seriously, The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of work and career. This is a great time to double down on your efforts. If you have some end-of-the-year projects, be diligent. Free yourself from unnecessary distractions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can learn anything you want to study at this time, and it's great to pick a new subject matter to master. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of higher education. It's a great time to enroll in a course of study or to sign up for a mini class that stimulates your mind.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Money is coming your way, Gemini, and it could be in the form of a bonus check or an approval for a loan. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of shared resources. Someone's purse strings open and you are the one who benefits. It's easier to tap into financial resources now, so if you need to search for loans, grants, scholarships or other types of funding, look into it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Are you ready to give yourself without any restrictions to a relationship? The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of commitments. Consider carefully what you're willing to give to another person. Ask yourself all the hard questions about love and the purpose of a relationship.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Time to evaluate your schedule, Leo. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of routines. Write down your day-to-day activities. Learn to be more intentional with where you expend your energy and spend time. Evaluate your happiness as you do certain tasks and remove those that seem unnecessary.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Loving what you do is such a good feeling, Virgo. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of passion. Consider the things that interest you. Think about where to put your attention, especially if it makes you feel happy. Set a goal during this month and plan to reach it. No excuses!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's wonderful to be there for people who love you, and them for you as well. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of family. Consider planning your activities ahead. Make a calendar with events you'd like to attend. You can help others to feel your love by being more present in their lives.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Write down your thoughts, Scorpio. Your words are invaluable this month. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of communication. Learn to be more communicative. Practice being a good listener, and take the time needed to complete conversations so that problems get resolved.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Invest wisely, Sagittarius. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money. If you're new to investing, don't go it alone. Talk to someone who understands how the process works. You will want to set a few goals for yourself, including a budget and a timeline.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Happy birthday, Capricorn. It's your solar return season. The Sun enters your zodiac sign, which is also your sector of personal development. This is your time to shine. You'll want to consider your long-term goals and what you wish to accomplish not only during the new year, but for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be careful, Aquarius. With Mercury retrograde and the Sun entering the zodiac sign of Capricorn, enemies may start to reappear. You could hear from an ex partner or perhaps you'll find old habits begin to reappear. You will want to remain alert and not allow boredom or sleeve to lull you into apathy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Start casting a broad net when it comes to your professional network. This is the time to get to know others and make connections. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of business relationships. Create a physical business card to take with you to events. If you don't have it already, consider making a website or newsletter to stay in touch with others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.