3 Zodiac Signs Refuse To Change For Love On December 28, 2023

When a person begins to know who they are, they begin to see very clearly the energies that surround them. For many people this time of the year signifies a time of great and profound introspection, and if we are the sort that puts in the effort to getting to know the truth of our own selves, then often times, we are rewarded with real and actual self-knowledge.

On this day, December 28, 2023, as are joined by the transit, Mars square Neptune, and this is a very strong, very mentally keen aspect that will have three zodiac signs coming to terms with who we are, and exactly what we want out of this life.

And that means how we process the idea of love and romance. We've worked hard to get here, and we're not going backwards anymore.

That is why it will be on this day, December 28, that we know that if our loved one desires for us to change in ways that don't seem realistic or necessary to us, we will reject the demand, and we will explain to them that this is not who we are, and that they need to review their request. We aren't looking for a fight; we are only requiring that we stay authentic. Perhaps the change our partners ask for is the change they need to find within themselves.

The three zodiac signs refuse to change for love on December 28, 2023

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Oh, you are not going down without a fight, Gemini, and the fight in question is more along the lines of you knowing that you must stay true to yourself, no matter what. You may find that on December 28, 2023, your romantic partner may ask something of you that they think is no big deal, but to you, it's a major big deal because it seriously compromises who you are, and that's just not where you're at.

During the transit of Mars square Neptune, you'll find that you're a little more 'in your head' than usual, which is saying a lot for you as you're always very 'internal,' however, on this day, December 28, 2023, you'll see that what your partner is asking for is unrealistic and feels like it's a purpose of the moment idea on their part, and you, personally, don't want to feel like you are their puppet. You have a mind of your own, and you know when you need change...or not.

Because Neptune represents illusion and inspiration, you want to make sure that your partner understands this concept: they have every right to want you to change, but they have to make sense of their request, and say away from delusion. You might feel that what they are asking for comes from this kind of delusion, and you'll want to clear that up for them on this day, December 28, 2023.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You will be asked to change something about yourself, and the request will come from the one person who has the power to hurt you with such a request. This, is not what you wanted on this day, December 28, 2023 as you are not only not about to change for them, but that you are also insulted that they'd have the nerve to ask you to. You will be taken aback and perhaps even slightly disgusted by their insensitivity and during Mars square Neptune, you'll let them know what you feel.

It's one thing to work together towards change as all couples need to listen to each other, but there's a point where listening and speaking border on disrespect, and that's what you feel your partner has done to you on this day, December 28; they've disrespected you by asking you to change for them. Their request isn't kind, sensitive or even 'normal.' They have officially pushed it too far and you aren't having any of it.

During Mars square Neptune, you'll make us of the Mars energy by acting out with your reaction. They are not going to be able to walk away from you after you tell them that in no uncertain terms, you will not be taking their suggestion to heart, nor will you change for 'love' simply because they asked you to. You are true to yourself, and you will always remain so. Some requests are doable, but this one goes against the grain of your existence.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

"Excuse me, did you just say what I think you just said?" That may be a portion of the words that come out of your mouth on this day, Pisces, as your partner is going to tell you that, for the sake of the love you share, you need to change your ways. Ways? What ways? While Mars square Neptune might have you overreacting at first, as the day progresses, you'll find that your original reaction is on point. The nerve of this person, and so late in the game.

Why on earth would your romantic partner want you to change? Because Mars square Neptune deals with conflicting energy, you won't be able to understand what's really going on. And, after you spend most of the day trying to figure out what's at the bottom of it all, you'll discover that it's your partner who needs to change 'their ways' and that they are trying to redirect the attention to you, knowing they are the ones at fault.

You are under no illusion about who you are. You know what you've done to make this relationship better and you know all too well that you've compromised and sacrificed so much just so your partner feels more comfortable around you. But this is just too much. You refuse to change for the sake of love, and you may even put it to your partner in return: "Why don't YOU change, pal? This one is on you."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.