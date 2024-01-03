Why January 4 Is The Best Day Of The Week For 3 Zodiac Signs

One year has come to an end and another has just begun. Are you hopeful for 2024? Because the energy this week has an exquisite quality to it for three zodiac signs. All thanks to some major astrological events!

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Capricorn, Aries, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.

First of all, we are starting strong this year (and week), with Mercury Retrograde coming to an end on January 1. Soon after, Mars will enter Capricorn on January 4, the best day of the week for these five zodiac signs. That means the energy this week is all about setting your sights on big dreams and fearlessly pursuing them through practical means.

Of course, not everyone will be on your side on this quest, but that's okay. As long as you have your own back, the cosmos will have it, too. That's the basic principle of the law of attraction. The beginning of a new year is the best time to set it into motion in your favor. So don't procrastinate! Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Calculations & logistics

Capricorn, the energy this week is strong and solid for you. You are urged to hold your ground and listen to your counsel. It's both Capricorn Season and your leadership era, after all. So, I might as well make the most of it!

Also, if you feel the need to reevaluate your social circle this week, don't procrastinate on it. We are the average of the people we surround ourselves with, and now's not the time to allow toxic influences into the scene.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Aries, the energy this week has a loving quality to it for you. All your wishes can come true under its influence if you lean into it and are more receptive. Your love life, especially, will benefit from this, regardless of whether you are single or not.

You are also urged to make time for recreation and hobbies this week, even if you have a lot of goals to conquer. Those slight detours promise to enrich your life and make your North Node journey more transformative.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Cooking/baking

Your mind is your best friend this week, Cancer. That includes the whispers of your intuition. Blend those two and you will be absolutely unstoppable! If you feel called to, spend more quality time with your loved ones than usual. Interesting revelations and surprises await you here.

Also, cooking and/or baking are highlighted for you as areas to focus on this week. As long as you engage with such activities mindfully, they will help you stay grounded and more open to intuitive nudges from the cosmos.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Spiritual purging

Scorpio, it's all fun and games until someone takes things too seriously. That's your message for this week. You are urged to be mindful in your social interactions, especially around peers, so you can steer away from disappointing experiences that blare red flags and move towards new opportunities and fascinating discoveries.

Cleansing your spiritual body is also indicated for you this week. So, make some time for a healing ritual bath followed by a round of deep meditation. It will help you reconcile with the past and move forward with strength and focus.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Nephelomancy (a.k.a divination with clouds)

The universe sometimes works in mysterious ways, Pisces. You know it better than any other zodiac sign since you always have one foot in the other realm, whether you realize it consciously or not. The energy this week will make this obvious to you when you understand why certain events happened in your past — it was all a ploy to help you arrive at the most fortunate moment possible.

Those of you who are extremely sensitive may also benefit from cloud-gazing this week. Just observe the various shapes and changes as the behemoths drift across the sky and allow your intuition to relay those cosmic messages to you. You'll know exactly what you need to do next.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.