These 3 Zodiac Signs Have A Great Day On December 26, 2023

The energy today, on December 26, 2023, is larger-than-life! It's all thanks to the beautiful Full Moon in Cancer today. So expect giant grins, lots of laughter and general cheer wherever you go. The festivities haven't ended yet, you know.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Cancer, Scorpio, Taurus, Virgo and Pisces. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too. First of all, if you haven't planned a ritual or celebration for today, you are seriously missing out. The last full Moon of the year is no joke, especially since Cancer officially rules the Moon and it's a Cancer full Moon today.

So grab your manifestation journal, a few white candles and other spell paraphernalia. It's time to say thank you to the universe for all the blessings and lessons of 2023 and then make new wishes for 2024. You can even host a full Moon bonfire or BBQ grill under the stars to share the blessings with your loved ones.

Moon opposite Sun in Capricorn additionally reminds us that the end of the year is just an illusion because time doesn't chop itself up like human calendars. So, if you can leverage the cosmic powers in your favor now, you can continue to experience good turns as if there never was an ending or a beginning. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 26, 2023.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 26, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Cancer, listen to your heart today and follow your inner truth. If someone is not okay with that, that's okay. They are not you. You must not squander the beautiful blessing of today's Cancer Full Moon by worrying about pleasing others. Be your own best friend today!

You are also being urged to be honest about your feelings today. The right people will never begrudge you for it and will listen and help where they can. The wrong ones will reveal their entitlement ... and that's a blessing in itself.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Swimming

Best time of the day: 3 am/pm

Scorpio, a year of waiting will come to an end today for you. Whether this is referring to an opportunity you have been waiting for, important test results, a friendship that becomes something more or something else will depend on your individual life. Just know that you are about to receive the blessings of being patient.

Interestingly, swimming is highlighted as an area of focus for you today. Whether this is literal or metaphorical, you will benefit from immersing yourself in water or doing a water-based ritual today. Just know that your intuition will be heightened while you are at it.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Gardening & engaging with nature

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Heartbreaks will heal and a new chapter will begin for you today, Taurus. Be patient with yourself and allow this change to sweep over you. We are only a few days away from Jupiter going direct in Taurus after being retrograde all this while. You will see a substantial shift in the world around you (and in your favor) when this happens.

You may also benefit from engaging with nature today or finding peace through gardening. Let mindfulness be your goal as you do this. The more receptive you are at this time, the more blessings you will allow into your life.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Mindful stillness

Best time of the day: 2 am

Virgo, if 2023 has been an exceptional year for you, especially monetarily, you are being urged to take advantage of this last full Moon of the year to do some good in the world. Whether you distribute food and clothes to those in need or extend some money to a friend in need is up to you. Lean into the spirit of benevolence and you will experience something beautiful as the year slowly comes to an end.

You are also being encouraged to be still and mindful today, whether through meditation, a simple tea ritual or some other practice. Important revelations from your psyche await you here.

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Taurus

Best area to focus on: Unleashed chaos

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Pisces, your manifestation powers are at an all-time high today! So make sure to take advantage of them and do a ritual anchored to the Full Moon. You will bring your desires to life quicker than expected.

You are also being encouraged to let your creative side take control and be as mad and eccentric as it wants to be. Now's not the time to control the chaos. Now's the time to unleash it and bring something truly fantastic to life that the world has never seen before.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.