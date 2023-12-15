The One-Card Tarot Horoscope Prediction For Each Zodiac Sign On December 16

Here is your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 16, 2023. This is what the tarot cards have to say for your day, during Sagittarius season.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Oh boy. Is it that sinking feeling again? You may feel like you have to put those guards way up — high in the sky up because someone has shown you a side to them that you did not expect to see. When your trust issues are triggered, give yourself the space you need to feel safe. It can take time to vet out the problem to decide if you are where you need to be, and with a person whom you can confide in.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Communication is the key to your success in relationships. To get the harmony and balance you crave in your love life and partnerships, start by being more open and conversational. Address topics head on. When possible make room for healing, forgiveness and understanding. Remember mutuality is a two-way street. If you show you're open to talking something through, it provides the opportunity for it to happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You're doing too much. You've taken on more responsibilities then you should have at this time. You need a break, Gemini. Whenever you overextend yourself, you do a disservice to yourself and others. Think about what really needs to be done and who is truly responsible. Then focus on your part and delegate the rest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Don't get upset without proof that there is a problem. You may hear a rumor that involves you and thanking someone has stabbed you in the back can cause you to react. Before you jump to conclusions ask what is going on. Find out the fax and then figure out what to do next based on the information you receive.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You are overcoming a current financial setback. The money you need it is going to start coming in slowly, but it will be the start of your full recuperation. Keep working hard and don't forget that hard times are often followed by great times. Your lessons help you to appreciate, your good fortune in the future

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. You've gone through a tough time, but you've been through worse. Everything in you is saying to keep going. Don't quit now when you're so close to reaching your goal. You may feel like you can't go any further, but the truth is you can ... and you will.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always there to guide you, but there's a small price to pay for the gift of its wisdom. What you get from the universe you have to also share with others. Being able to teach others what you've learned helps you to remain humble and grounded.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Life can be funny at times. You expect one thing, but you get another. You discover that you can do something you thought you could not do. It's really not that you aren't able to pivot when you need to, but it is going to require an adjustment of your mindset.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Well, a monkey wrench in the day can throw off a lot of things, but it does not have to hurt your attitude. You have an optimistic outlook to life. At the end of the day, what matters is how well you treated yourself and how you allowed things in life to treat you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Yay, you've got this! You're doing an amazingly good job of handling all that you have on your plate. Your comeback has arrived and now you're working your way back up to the top! Look at you making things happen. Nothing can get you down for long.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Wow, who would have thought that karma would serve up its dose of lessons so soon? A person you thought would never get what they deserved may be caught in their lies and deception. You'd never wish anything bad on your worst enemy, but maybe they asked for it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Look at you being a leader in your industry. You worked hard to where you are now, and that's why you're doing so well. You won't ever forget where you came from. No matter what happens, you're always going to remain humble and kind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.