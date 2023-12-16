Horoscope For December 17, 2023 — The Moon Enters Pisces

Here are your daily horoscopes for all zodiac signs in astrology. On December 17, 2023, we experience the Moon in Pisces, bringing out our dreams, hopes and fears. Here's what to expect based on your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Choose what you focus on wisely. The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of hidden enemies. Hidden enemies can be things like habits that take up quite a bit of time, the way that you do something that doesn't leave you feeling positive, or a relationship that has come to an end. Instead of trying to figure out how to make it continue to work, consider going back to square one and rebuilding.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get those business cards ready. The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of business partnerships. You may find yourself invited to quite a bit of activities where you can mingle and meet like-minded individuals. Business can grow easily. You will often find yourself being the center of attention.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're going up, Gemini. The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of career and social status. You're climbing the ladder of success. You may be given a raise, bonus, or hear praise from your boss about what a good job you are doing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're never too old or too busy to learn something new. The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of education. This is a great time to sign up for a class that is being offered for free. You may consider joining a few of the chapters that you used to belong to so you can stay in touch with old colleagues or friends.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Shh. Hide those journal nots. The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of secrets. This is a time when whatever someone is hiding from plain view, that it will be found out. Choose to live your life in authenticity and in a way that continues to support your growth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Are you ready to say, " I do"? or "Maybe!" The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of commitments. This is a time to consider the future, especially if you're dating. If you have a desire to be in a long-term relationship in the future, work on the things in your life that support that type of emotional growth. Remember, you attract what you are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What do you want to do each day? The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of routines. You can plan out your schedule so that your choices each day create building blocks of happiness and harmony. If you dislike the way something is done today, you can work on how to change it so the future is less stressful for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to do something that sparks play and uses your imagination. The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of creativity. Use this time for arting, making food or baked goods from scratch. You may even decide to try out a few things from TikTok.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Snuggle up. The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of home and family. This is the perfect time to connect about things that have been on your mind or heart. You may prefer your alone or me time, but this could be when you're ready to connect the most.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tell the truth, Capricorn. The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of communication. This is a time where misinformation can spread like wildfire and let others know that we are OK. We are giving a true chance to see how you've grown as leader and good person.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time to get paid, Aquarius. The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of money. If you've been hoping to win the lottery one day, today may be that time. How would you go about sharing your earnings? These are good questions to ask when we have a mover on board.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Make me-time a priority. The Moon enters Pisces activates your house of personal development. This is the perfect time to redefine your goals and then aim to reach them sooner than later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.