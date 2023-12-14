Horoscope For December 15, 2023 — The Moon Enters Aquarius

Welcome to the weekend, zodiac signs! We are still knee deep in Sagittarius season. The Moon enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius after making one final connection with Pluto in Capricorn. Pluto conjuct the Moon brings an intense energy to our emotions. We are ready for changes, and we want to see our lives transform for the better.

While Mercury retrograde encourages introspection prior to starting something new, we feel a sense of urgency when the Moon connects with Pluto. Pluto can bring powerful insight and intuition.

As the Moon shifts into Aquarius, we turn our attention toward matters related to the internet, social media, technological changes and advancements, and our friendships. What does this mean for your zodiac sign starting Friday? Read your horoscope by Sun, Moon or Rising to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, December 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to broaden your career horizons. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of partnerships in business dealings. This is a great time to schedule an appointment with SCORE to talk about a future business idea. If you have a company already, you may meet someone new through a mutual connection. Spend a little time networking on your LinkedIn and start engaging with people in your line of work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Things are starting to look up for you in the area of your work, Taurus. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of career. This is a great time to focus on your work and do some business planning. If you have been hoping to find a new job, cast a broad net. Put your resume out. Look into finding a recruiter. Or if you already love where you work, consider looking into a promotion, or ask your boss for a meeting to find out areas that they feel you can improve.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to learn a few new things, and perhaps work on your reading list for the 2024 new year. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of education. It's a great time to look into what's going on with scholarships or completing a FAFSA. If you have a desire to return to college but don't know if you can afford it, today can be a wonderful time to map out what you need to do to get the things in place to make your dream a reality.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's always good to refresh passwords, remove things that you feel don't reflect your best self on social media, and get rid of things you don't want others to have access to in your home. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of secrets.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Is it time to tie the knot? Maybe! The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of marriage. This is a wonderful time to look at engagement rings or to have an initial conversation about what being in a fully committed relationship would look like. If you're not interested in getting married officially, maybe you can plan a little commitment ceremony so that you are able to share your desires to be together with friends who support your partnership.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Get back to basics, Virgo. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of routines. This is a wonderful time to work on your future appointments and to remove things that you really don't need to be doing. You can find a way to partner with someone who can take over things that you don't need to do at work so you can focus on your strengths. This may also be a great time for planning your future projects.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

All work, Libra? it's time for play. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of fun. It's good to enjoy life for a moment. You don't always need to be on. Plan a simple activity that helps you to feel relaxed and less stressed. It's been a long week, and you deserve it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need a little bit of down time, and that may mean reconnecting with people who relax you and take care of your needs. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of home and family. Enjoy time at home, and see if you can schedule some simple activities that both you and your loved ones will enjoy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do you have something you need to write? The stars are in your favor for a productive day. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of communication. It's a great time for writing, sending emails, planning out a creative project. The third house also has to do with cars, if yours needs to get serviced, make an appointment to have everything looked over.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ask for what you need, Capricorn. The only way you will know if you can get the loan, are approved for the credit card or can get a raise is if you decide to approach the topic directly. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of money. You may get a check in the mail or a wire transfer from a company you work for. Finances can seem to be improving, and if you haven't checked your credit score lately now is a good time to do so.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Who do you want to become? It's never too late to change. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, Aquarius, which is your sector of individuality. it's a good day to do a mini makeover or to look at TikToks for ideas on how to self-improve. Maybe you want to write out your new year's resolutions so you can start to think about how to achieve them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be mindful, Pisces. While you never like to live life with your guards up, it's a good idea to be cautious when you feel the need to do so. The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies. You never know what things can be undermining your growth, and it doesn't have to be people. It can be time draining activities or a mindset. Consider all!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.