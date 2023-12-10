Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 11, 2023

Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign in astrology based on a single tarot card reading for December 11, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Technically, you can ask for a partner's opinion, and maybe you ought to because what you decide to do will effect them. But, before you do know that you have a mind of your own and can think for yourself. Go into the discussion with confidence knowing what you want to do and the outcome you'd like to see happen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Success can be measured by many things, not just how much a person has earned or has in a bank account. Success can be good health or overcoming a problem. It can be a degree that you attain just because you wanted to. Don't focus only on what is in the material world, Taurus, consider the measure of a person by their character instead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess

It's time to explore new interests. In fact, it's great when you can do things that enhance your inner self and core being. You can find a new hobby or choose to read across a broad list of genres. You may find that you enjoy learning and growing as a person.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Don't assume someone is doing their homework just because they are an expert on the subject. A contractor or person who is overseeing a project for you can cut corners and not give you their one-hundred percent. It's up to you to check behind their work. A checks and balances are always a good idea.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Things fall into place when you least expect it to. You may find that there are a lot of complimentary ideas, people, places and situations in your life. You may prefer to compartmentalize but if you simply allow things to be, you may be pleasantly surprised how you've attracted things in your life that all seem to match up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have a big, big heart, Virgo, and when you're in love with someone you feel like you can do incredible things. You feel as though you can climb mountains or defeat demons. There is nothing your love can't endure and that is a feeling worthy of holding on to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You may not be able to stop a person from doing whatever it is that they feel that they ought to do. But, you can control how you will react and what it is that you can tolerate. You have a right to decide what you will allow in your world just as much as they do. Choose wisely, and remember to always be true to yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

This was disappointing. You didn't get what you wanted and you had put in all your hopes and dreams into a project. You have to cut your losses and let go. If you keep trying to save time because you've invested so much already you will only keep going down a path that wastes it. Time to move on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

It's time to go out and find new things to do with the people you enjoy doing it with. It's the holiday season, and that's what this time of year is for. If you're an introvert, don't stay home and keep to yourself. Reach out to friends and make plans.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

You can feel it in your heart when you're meant to do something new. You may not know what that is just yet but the call to adventure has been heard. Once you are aware that you can no longer stay where you are, it's impossible to not take action. You'll feel uneasy letting this moment pass you by.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

The light is beginning to shine at the end of a long, dark tunnel. Where it seems like all hope is gone, the universe steps in and shows you that you aren't stuck anymore. Patience is wasted for nothing. Great things are coming to you when the timing is right.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are someone people can trust and you may not rule with an iron fist, but a gentle heart instead, and that's OK. You know how to help people see their courage and strength. A good leader puts others needs before their own, and that is what you do — for the good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.