Horoscope For December 12, 2023, During The New Moon In Sagittarius

We are finally able to say that we feel and think in the same energy. Here's what the New Moon in Sagittarius during Sag season brings for each zodiac sign in astrology and their daily horoscopes on December 12, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's always room for growth, and this year has taught you to view life and love in many different ways. The New Moon in Sagittarius opens a fresh opportunity in your personal philosophy and how you view life. You're changing and that's why this New Moon cycle is so important for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keeping things on the up and up is always a wise choice, but not everything needs to be out there for the world to see. The New Moon in Sagittarius allows you to choose discretion over transparency. There are things you may prefer to keep to yourself, and the idea of privacy holds new meaning.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You know what you need to do, Gemini, only a push from the universe is a big help. The New Moon in Sagittarius gives you a fresh perspective on love. You're ready to explore things from a different point of view, and where you were closed off to ideas, you're now a bit more intrigued.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's never too late to try and improve your body or health, even if you've lived a less than healthy lifestyle your whole life. The New Moon in Sagittarius helps you to make wise decisions that improves your health. This is a great time to take yourself seriously. Consider getting a paper and pen journal to log your food choices. Instead of announcing your decision on social media, maybe tell a friend and ask for their quiet support in real life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're a lover, Leo, and that's why you adore the idea of romance, especially when the stars support the idea of love. The New Moon in Sagittarius fosters a season of romance that you are ready for. This is the perfect time to indulge yourself in all things sentimental. Listen to romantic music. Watch romantic films. Read poetry and put on your favorite perfume.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Is it time to settle down and find a place to call your own. The New Moon in Sagittarius may help you to find the home of your dreams or give you a desire to choose familiarity over change. The idea of setting roots is a wonderful notion that you may feel totally ready for. Look at houses and consult with someone to see what it is you can afford.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

it's time to let your creative side find a new voice in writing. The New Moon in Sagittarius opens a fresh opportunity to express your ideas in writing, and this may include new vitality in a writing project. You can test the waters with a blog or if you prefer to write in a notebook pen a few lines to see how you feel about getting a story down on paper.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Cha-ching is one of your favorite sounds. The New Moon in Sagittarius opens a fresh opportunity to make money. You may have an offer for a side gig or wake up with a business plan you'd like to start in the new year. A friend could see your talent and want to support you starting your own little side gig. Lots of cool things can come your way, and it all can be life taking finances in a better direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The sky is the limit, Sagittarius, and you're ready to see how far you can push yourself to be the best you that you can be. The New Moon in Sagittarius helps you to decide that you're ready to do things differently than you have in the past. Consider hiring a life coach or joining a Facebook group that motivates you. If you've always wanted to attend a conference that helps people follow their dreams, maybe buy a ticket and plan to go in 2024.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Bye-bye old life, and welcome in a new one. The New Moon in Sagittarius may close the door to a chapter of your life that you're both glad and sad to see end. It's never easy to say goodbye to what is familiar. But doing so can help you to expand your mind, your world and push you to experience things you would not be able to if you had settled for your comfort zone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's always good to go out into the world and meet new people who are in your same profession. You can learn from others and gain new knowledge, plus you never know, you could be introduced to a person that helps boost your career to a new level. The New Moon in Sagittarius ushers in new friendships and opportunities to make new business alliances. Consider being more active on social media and if you're shy, try to push yourself to be more social. Create a 10-second elevator pitch to help you get started.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Is it time to find a new career or job? The New Moon in Sagittarius could bring a new job your way. Clean up your LinkedIn profile and update it so it looks appealing to recruiters. Update your resume. Ask old colleagues for letters of recommendations just to have on hand. If you have not given others recommendations on social media, consider doing so and ask for some back in exchange. If you're hoping to catch attention from a potential company you want to work for, this is the window of time to do so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.