Chinese Zodiac Sign Horoscope The Entire Month Of January 2024

Your monthly horoscope for January 2024 — based on your Chinese zodiac sign — is here. Since it's the New Year, this one's going to be extra special! First of all, the I Ching hexagram for this month is Heaven over Wind (#44), which is changing to Heaven over Heaven (#1). It's here to remind us of the way influence works.

You may think you are immune ... until you look back on your life and see how much you have changed because of the people, places, books, music, videos and more you have been exposed to, especially those you have been around the most!

This can be a positive change if you are engaging with positive mentors and valuable knowledge. Peer pressure and social influence can also have a negative impact. Let 2024 be the year where you are more mindful of the influences in your life, both the good and the bad.

This way, you can be grateful for the good ones and know how to sidestep the not-so-good ones. What better time to start this journey than in January? Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for January 2024.

January 2024 monthly horoscopes for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Lucky Day for Love: January 13

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 17 & 18

Lucky Day for Career: January 23

Rat, this month, you are being urged to be more mindful of your life and routines. Don't fall into the same bad habits from 2023. don't get impulsive, either!

A regular grounding exercise like meditation, gratitude journaling or simple breathing can help you choose your path forward with care and consideration.

Suppose you feel called to go into introvert mode at least once a week this month. Then, use that time to tune into yourself and take note of the new changes and new dilemmas. You'll set yourself up for success that way.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Lucky Day for Love: January 1

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 5

Lucky Day for Career: January 9

Ox, you are being urged to let your competitive side take the reins in January. Don't back down just because someone appears to be stronger than you or more experienced.

Definitely don't back down if they try to guilt you into giving up your claim to the top spot.

You are more deserving than you realize. They know it, too. Seize the day and seize your glory! Reading books on strategy and critical thinking will help you greatly at this time.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Lucky Day for Love: January 3 & 4

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 6

Lucky Day for Career: January 29

Tiger, the cosmic forces are giving you a blank slate this month to do as you please. You can choose to turn things around for yourself, adopt new habits or make some drastic changes.

Just remember your priorities while you make these decisions, lest you regret wasting this golden period on wasteful indulgences or someone else's goals.

Your love life is also being highlighted here. So expect powerful changes in this arena. As long as you are mindful of the red flags and don't ignore your intuition, you will be fine.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Lucky Day for Love: January 25

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 29

Lucky Day for Career: January 31

Rabbit, this is the last month of the Lunar Year of the Rabbit before we move on to the Year of the Dragon in February. So take advantage of the last bits of cosmic good fortune that's your birthright and make some powerful decisions now.

Some of you want to invest your wealth for future gains.

Now's a fate time for such moves. Others want to stick to new resolutions and end bad habits. The universe is on your side if you are willing to meet it halfway with strength, discipline and diligence.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Lucky Day for Love: January 3

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 4

Lucky Day for Career: January 9

Dragon, as we gear up to welcome the Lunar Year of the Dragon next month, you are being urged to take advantage of January to set a strong foundation for yourself so you can walk into the new year with strength and pride.

Whether it's in your personal life and relationships or on the career front, be more mindful of your actions and decisions.

If you lead with kindness now, even as you make strategic decisions to get to your goals, you will set yourself apart from the crowd and competition in a truly extraordinary way.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lucky Day for Love: January 3

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 7 & 8

Lucky Day for Career: January 3

Snake, the month of January will reveal certain truths to you. For some, it will expose your bad habits and call on you to change them before it's too late. For others, the truths will reveal the need to fight for your place in the world and seize your destiny before someone ruins things for you.

Don't be complacent now.

The cosmic forces are trying to help you clear out the obstacles from your path and push forward with might. You have to meet them halfway through the strength of your resolve and inspiration.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Lucky Day for Love: January 5

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 23

Lucky Day for Career: January 27 & 28

Horse, the month of January will be a kindness month for you. Times spent with loved ones and dear friends will bring you the most joy and personal growth.

You will also come across human stories from your country and around the world that will split your heart wide open and fill you with the urge to contribute towards our human future in more meaningful ways.

Whether this draws you to volunteer your time at charities or become an engineer-entrepreneur with a new invention is up to you. Let your heart guide you on this one.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Lucky Day for Love: January 23

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 29

Lucky Day for Career: January 25

Goat, important revelations await you in January. They may be related to your close family or the wider world, but you are being urged to keep your eyes open and see reality for what it is.

The cosmic forces are trying to sculpt you into something extraordinary, but before they can do so, they must create a strong awakening.

To some of you, this will feel like a dark night of the soul. Others will feel as if a spiritual imprint has been left on their soul. Take these experiences in stride (and with confidence) and you will know exactly what to do in the coming months of 2024.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Lucky Day for Love: January 23

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 22

Lucky Day for Career: January 19

Monkey, the month of January will be heavily focused on love and luck for you. Do you know your priorities in these areas? Some of you will benefit from journaling on this subject this month.

You know exactly what kind of loving relationships you want in your life and where you would like luck to bless you the most.

Once you know, it will be easy to channel your intentions and bring them to life!

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Lucky Day for Love: January 18

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 15

Lucky Day for Career: January 28 & 29

Rooster, the month of January will be a powerful period for you. Some of you are about to enter a new phase of life — an adventure of epic proportions.

Others will experience a glow-up and will suddenly find their circle of influence expanding to a wider group of people.

You are being urged to tune into your core self and stay grounded as you experience this. It will enable you to seize your destiny with strength, pride and resolve.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Lucky Day for Love: January 16

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 19

Lucky Day for Career: January 23 & 25

Dog, one chapter will come to an end for you this month and another will begin soon after. It's not because it's the new year. Some of you have been dragging your feet regarding this change since the last few months of 2023, but the cosmic forces have decided to take over the reins now.

As long as you shoulder your responsibilities well and move forward with diligence, you will be fine. Doing a cord-cutting ritual is also indicated for you here, as it will help you firmly move on and shut the door on the past.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Lucky Day for Love: January 27

Lucky Day for Friendship: January 29

Lucky Day for Career: January 1

Pig, January will be an excellent month for you. You will feel strong, capable and in control of pretty much every area of your life. Some of you may feel a little uncertain about romance, although you are urged to proceed with confidence.

Take advantage of this good energy to get your ducks in a row. A good start always allows one to finish strong later. The stakes are high if you consider the entirety of 2024.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.