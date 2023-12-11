The Sagittarius Moon Brings Incredible Opportunity To 5 Zodiac Sign's This Week

Beginnings, middles and endings are the focus of the story. Are you currently in a transition period, waiting to emerge like a butterfly from its cocoon? Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under the Sagittarius Moon and its ttenergy's influence — namely, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo and Pisces. They should ready themselves for a new adventure.

First of all, with Moon entering Sagittarius on December 11 and becoming a New Moon on December 12, it's easy to see how this is is the main astrological focus this week.

The Moon's relationship with Uranus retrograde in Taurus highlighted secondarily, we are being urged to unleash our unconventional side — whatever that might mean to us. It's because allowing such a shift in your life will encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and truly grow through new experiences.

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus adds weight to this message by reminding us that opportunities rarely come back a second time and we must not let self-sabotage hold us back. Yes, there might be people who think we are reaching for the stars when we "deserve" the dirt on a cold road, but they are wrong. It's up to you to reinforce that within yourself.

If you feel called to, light a yellow candle with the intention to make more heart-centered choices in your future.

Five zodiac signs experience the best horoscopes December 11 - 13, 2023, thanks to the Sagittarius Moon.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best hour: 2 - 3 pm

Sagittarius, a happy week awaits you! Can you feel that special something in the air? You are being urged to be in receptive mode this week so the universe can send its blessings to you, including asking for help when you need it. Some of you may benefit from focusing on your finances, too, at this time.

Self-care is also highlighted for you during the Sagittarius Moon over the next few days. So, if you haven't bought a new outfit lately or visited the spa or hair salon, now's the perfect time to do so!

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: "Grunt" work

Best hour: 4 am

Capricorn, listen to the opinions of others but don't reveal your personal feelings about them. You are being urged to trust your counsel at this time, but hearing out others can be beneficial in the planning stage. At least, it will tell you who will be an ally and what you may be overlooking.

"Grunt" work is also highlighted for you this week, as an area that will bring you blessings. This can be chores at home, mind-numbing boring tasks at work or just plain old hard work on some project. Let these activities have a grounding effect on you. You will benefit from the patience you learn through them.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Planning

Best hour: 5 am/pm

Taurus, the energy this week is beautiful and relaxing for you. So rely on others and don't stress yourself out by shouldering all the burdens yourself. The more you can align yourself with this energy, the better your life will be in the near future.

You are also being urged to plan for 2024 and your life ahead. If you have major decisions to make, now's the time to think about them and not procrastinate. Go with your gut, but seek information, too, if there are holes in your understanding.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Listening

Best hour: 6 pm

A sweet and simple day awaits you, Virgo. Are you ready to let it rejuvenate your soul and help you set yourself up for future success? You are being urged not to let bad habits, like the constant need to do something or give advice to others, drag you down. Just breathe, relax and have a bubble tea.

Listening over speaking is also highlighted for you specifically this week. You will benefit from what you learn, and your heart will thank you for it. Let the cosmos surprise you!

5. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Speaking

Best hour: 10 am

Pisces, evaluate the people in your inner/social circle. Are they holding you back? Have you been ignoring red flags and toxic dynamics? You are about to change your life in substantial ways, so make sure your circle doesn't stand in your way while you do so. Contemplating this subject will also show you who your true friends are and how you can lean on them for support.

Speaking is highlighted for you during the Sagittarius Moon, as an act of catharsis, wound healing and boosting your self-esteem. So speak your mind, even if it's tough at first. Practice makes perfect!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.