Which 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Considered Lucky In Love This Week

The unspoken signs are always clear as day. We just choose to ignore them because they don't fit our narrative or plans. The energy this week, between December 11 - 17, 2023, is urging us to be mindful of this as we engage with people in our love life. Five Chinese zodiac signs — Rooster, Rabbit, Snake, Horse and Pig — stand to gain the most if they do.

Photo credit: focusphotoart from Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

Love can sometimes strike us silly in broad daylight as if Cupid's arrow had hit us. Don't ignore such a monumental occurrence and rush back to your routines and autopilot comfort. You may think you have all the time in the world, but there may not be a "next time."

Instead, engage with that earth-shattering experience and ask yourself why. Simply why? It may take you a while to bring the subconscious feelings and impulses to conscious awareness, but you will eventually know whether you were hit by pure lust or are in the presence of a true soulmate. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of December 11 - 17.

There are five Chinese zodiac signs predicted to be the luckiest in love this week:

1. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, don't try too hard in your love life this week. The cosmic forces are very supportive of you right now, and all you have to do to receive your blessings is ... be receptive. The more you try to control things, the more blocks you will manifest on your path. So chill out and enjoy the ride!

If you are single, prioritize your friends and socialize with them. Love will find you while you are busy. If you are in a relationship, work on receiving love from your partner and let them pamper you this week. Seriously!

2. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, whisper your wishes into the ether this week. The universe is listening and will fulfill your wishes for you. You can literally say them out loud while strolling around on your patio or balcony. Or, write them with a marker on a dried bay leaf and then burn them to ashes and blow into the wind.

If you are single, you may be interacting with a significant soulmate right now, even if you are not together. The karma will work itself out if you let it. If you are in a relationship, speak words of love to each other this week. Your luck will blossom when you do, which may or may not include holiday plans that get both of you excited!

3. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, your luck in love is sweet and simple this week. It won't feel like lottery luck or getting hit by Cupid's arrow. Instead, it's gradually bringing you and the right person closer and closer to each other, whether you are single or not.

If you feel called to, build a manifestation lantern with paper crafts this week and hang it outside your home. You can inscribe your romantic wishes on the lantern's sides in symbols, so only you know what they mean. Just make sure the inscriptions are not directly visible to passersby! Their energy may interfere with your wishes otherwise.

4. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, you will be spoiled for choices this week in love. So, if you are single, don't waste time on the people who raise your hackles and exhibit red flags. Better options are waiting for you once you clear the table. No, you don't need to give second chances if someone creeps you out.

If you are in a relationship, the energy this week is great for doing activities with your partner that strengthen your romantic bond. It can be a couple's workshop, planning a vacation together, going on an impromptu dinner date (or movie) or anything else! Trust your gut on this one.

5. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck in love this week has a poignant feel to it. If you are stuck in a relationship (or situationship) with the wrong person, your luck will make the situation blatantly obvious to you. Don't ignore the signs! Your well-being depends on this. (Especially if the other person has been chronically using and abusing you.)

If that's not the case, you are being urged not to take on too many responsibilities on your back. You may be trying to run away from your feelings, but luck will help you find better solutions if you give it a chance. Pink flowers will be lucky for you this week. They will have a grounding effect on you, too!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.