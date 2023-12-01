Love Horoscope For December 2, 2023

Love is a precious gift, so when someone decides to give their heart away, it important to cherish it. Here's what Venus at the critical degrees of Libra reveals about relationships starting December 2, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 02, 2023:

Aries

It's time to plan your honeymoon. The Sun is in harmony with the Leo Moon. This is a wonderful time to think of the pleasures you want to enjoy. You can book a wonderful photoshoot for your engagement photos and plan a beautiful tropical spot to take photos to share with your friends.

Taurus

You are in a wonderful position to make a big positive change in your love life. With the Sun trine Moon, you are the leader in your relationship. You can move things in a new direction. Conversations about the future can be positive at this time.

Gemini

Open your heart and mind to the future, Gemini. You may be ready to overcome any commitment fears you might have. This is a great day to explore a relationship and the depths of it's bond. If you have some important matters to explore, don't be afraid to bring them up. The Sun trine Moon transit can help you express yourself eloquently.

Cancer

Don't worry about buying the expensive gifts. Focus on the gifts that provide love and harmony. Make peace with your current situation, especially those involving finances. Give gifts that foster human connection and love. Quality time can be a wonderful gift to give.

Leo

You're ready to fall in love. It's been a while since you've felt ready to give your heart to someone. You may find that your sentimental side is alive and well. Everywhere you go there's symbols of love, and that can be a sign to you that your heart is healed and you can love again in a pure way.

Virgo

People are warning you. Listen to your friends when they say they spot a red flag. It can be hard to see them when you are blinded by love or affection for someone. However, your friends are there to help you when you need them. Pay attention to their words.

Libra

Talk things over with your bestie. When you're heartbroken, don't hold those negative emotions inside. Process them. Cry on the shoulder of someone who understands your heart — your bestie!

Scorpio

Invest yourself at work. Sometimes one of the best things you can do to take your mind off of a relationship problem is to channel your frustration into projects. Go the gym. Work out. Pick up a few new shifts at work, and earn some overtime income. Give yourself reasons to feel positive and put things into perspective.

Sagittarius

Capricorn

You see the ending, so it's time to start pulling back your energy, time and resources. Why invest in something you've already withdrawn from emotionally. Rather than wait too long to let your significant other know you want to breakup, be transparent. There isn't a rule that says you have to stay together during the holidays. If it's over, admit it.

Aquarius

You're ready to share with the world that you and your best friend are in love. It's been a long time coming, and chances are others have noticed it already. However, you're prepared to make it a reality. A creative post on your social media feed can be the sweetest way to share your joy with the world.

Pisces

You're working too much. You may need to give yourself a little break from the work you've been doing. It's hard to focus on love when you're overworked. Cash in your PTO from your job. Consider asking for your vacation time and spend it with your special person. Have fun!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.