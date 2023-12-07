Horoscope For December 8, 2023, The Moon Enters Scorpio

The weekend starts with the Moon entering Scorpio on Friday, and we are ready for the cloak of mystery, secrets and all things insightful. Here's how this effects each zodiac sign's horoscope beginning December 8, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, December 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You see things as they are, when the Moon leaves your relationship sector to enter the dark depths of passionate Scorpio. During this transit focus on shadow work, and things that this sign rules including updating wills, reviewing paperwork for estate or investments. It's a good day for making any end-of-the-year donations or to transfer funds between accounts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Business matters begin to intensify as the the Moon enters Scorpio, your sector of partnerships and business dealings. Today is good for incorporating a new business, handling business tax matters or planning your corporate meeting calendar and agenda for the upcoming 2024 year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When the Moon enters Scorpio, you're eager to get to the heart of the matter, especially when it relates to things that take up too much time, energy or resources. This is a good day for evaluating the systems you have in place to get repetitive jobs done. If you've not considered using a project management system to organize your time and schedule, you might like to look into free trials to see if one would work for your needs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's a Lifetime movie kind of day and your attention turns toward matters of the heart. With the Moon transiting through your romantic sector it's the perfect time to schedule a dinner date where you can people watch, listen to music and enjoy the company of your favorite person. Today's perfect for spending time doing the things that make your heart feel good: passion projects, hobbies, or making little things that create fond memories for years to come.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love your home, and. you adore your family, so on days when the Moon enters Scorpio, you want to do things that solidify relationships. This is a great time to drive around to see holiday lights or to put on your holiday remix on Spotify and decorate the house with holly. Don't forget to put up the mistletoe! You'll be sure to use it!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If you have something on your mind that you really need to talk about the Moon entering Scorpio is here to help. It's the push to speak up that you need, and it could be due to the intense feelings you experience by holding certain thoughts in your heart. You may feel a tad bit exposed when speaking up, Virgo, but this is to be expected. The good news is that honesty can bring you the closeness you want in a relationship or help you to see things for what they are with greater clarity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The next few days are perfect for reviewing your financial situation. You may want to check out how many gifts you've already purchased for the upcoming holidays. The Moon enters Scorpio, your sector of investments and money. If you've been waiting for payday to buy a gift, use this time to create a budget that's realistic for your needs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Once a month the Moon enters your sign where it transits through for two solid days. This is a great start to the weekend, and it helps you to think about what you want and need for the rest of the year. Practice journal writing to envision the life you'd like to create and consider what activities you'll commit to. Use this day to update your planner and get organized.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Even if you have made mistakes in the past, it's never too late to change the course of your life. When the Moon enters the intensity of Scorpio, you may be ready to cut something or a negative situation out of your life. Your need for positivity grows, and negative energy is unwelcome.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's so good to have close friends whom you have shared a deep bond with. During the Moon's entry into Scorpio, be sure to give thanks to those individuals who have stayed in your life. The ride-or-die and thick-and-thin friendships are the ones that make this holiday season the best.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Work is calling. During the Moon's entry into Scorpio you may feel an increase pressure to perform to the best of your ability. This is not a good day for cutting corners or skipping the office early because you can. If possible be sure to double check that you've gotten everything done and that no loose ends are left behind before you call it a day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can be quite the bookworm, and now that the Moon is entering your academic sector it's time to work on your 2024 reading goals. Use this time to find a book you like to read and start it now. Visit a local book store or if you prefer to listen to books, consider downloading Audible or the Libby app to borrow books from your local library for free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.