Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 4, 2023

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, December 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Swoon! The Knight of Wands indicates you've falling in love with someone whom you admire and respect. They have all the wonderful things you hoped to find in love. All of your dreams are coming true.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can cause problems when they feel unsure how to handle a situation. Be the one who helps individuals to mingle with each other. Do introductions and don't be shy when you need to be brave.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You don't have to find out how a problem ends. Is it your situation to solve? Did you cause the problem? It may be better to step back and allow people to make their own choices.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're one tough cookie, Cancer. When there's a problem, you don't back down. Instead, you work a little bit harder to resolve the conflicts you face. You don't necessarily like arguing with other people, but if you have to, you will.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your intuition is all you need to spark change. You can get a brilliant idea and realize that it's a great one to try out and see what you can do. You never know if a dream you have could come true sitting around doing nothing. Try new things, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Be honest. You've felt sad lately about a few things. You don't like to admit that you've felt disappointed or detached from your life. But now you sense things are starting to improve for you. Life is going well, and it's cause to celebrate.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Guard your heart, Libra. You can fill your day with distractions that take you nowhere. Keep an eye on the clock. Be willing to say no to things that don't disappoint. But it you don't feel passionate about it, let it go and move on to the next conquest.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Life may feel confusing right now. Things are going quickly, and it's hard to stay true to a plan when you feel overwhelmed. Break your project into tiny, incremental parts. You will get further in your journey when you get to a certain level.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You've learned the art of walking away and letting go. It's not that you don't want to love someone who has their share of problems. They may be working on resolving them right now. Things happn for a reason.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Someone thinks they can play with your feelings. You may sense what they are doing and see right through them. But, you're so much smarter than that. Your self-composure helps you to get see the truth of the situation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Make some goals. It's best to avoid projecting all your energy to the world. Instead, be reflective and fix what you can and not what you cannot. It's the end of the year, and you can figure it out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Life may not be fair, but you try to treat everyone as you'd like to be treated. You're unafraid to break the rules. Even if someone has treated you with less respect, you're the bigger person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.