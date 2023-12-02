Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 3, 2023

Aim for the sky, zodiac signs. It's going to be a wonderful day for all.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 02, 2023
Photo: Pinkbrush, Valedi, M.A.R.U | Canva Pro
Here is each zodiac sign's one card tarot reading for December 3, 2023, which is perfect for the Moon in Virgo. Here's a special message for all.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, December 03, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Sun
It's going to be an incredible day for you, Aries. Aim to do the things you love to do. Set worry aside. Even the hardest moments will prove to be blessings in disguise.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Magician
You've got incredible energy, Taurus. Today your talents are plentiful. Don't worry that you may fall short in an important project. Magic is at your fingertips.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
Pay attention. Something unexpected could catch you off guard. If you have a problem. Solve it swiftly.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
Someone isn't being truthful. If you sense there's a lie going on. Ask. Don't ignore your gut instincts.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Four of Cups
Emotions can be hard to handle, especially when you feel tired or hungry, angry or lonely. Take care of yourself. A nap can do wonders for your mood if you feel upset.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Five of Cups
People will argue at times. What matters is that you are a peacemaker. Don't add fuel to a fire that's already burning. Find something else to do and wait for the problem to resolve on its own.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
You're emotionally wise today. People listen to your advice because you speak from experience with wisdom. Don't be afraid to share your opinion when asked.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Fool
You're ready to go forward with a project. People may try to stop you because they aren't sure you know what you're doing. Your confidence is all you need right now. Be aware of the pitfalls, and do your best to avoid them.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Star
The universe has entrusted you with the wisdom you need to get through this day. Share what you know with others. Spiritual gifts are meant to be shared, not kept to yourself.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles
You can be generous with others. Your kindness shines like a beacon of hope during the holiday season. You are someone who gives from the heart and you feel love and share it with others in compassion.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
You are starting something big right now. You have a lot going on, but you can handle whatever it is you face. Your life is going to run smoothly as long as you stay on top of your a-game.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Don't argue with people. Remember to keep your cool. The best defense you have is the truth. As long as you're honest, things will work out in the right way. Integrity always wins.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.