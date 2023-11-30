Horoscope For December 1, 2023 — The Moon Enters Leo

It's a day for courage and fulfilling our destinies as the Moon urges us to dig into our soul and choose the path meant for us. When the Moon is in Leo, we feel 'fixed' in our thinking.

We want what we want and desire to be acknowledged for our success. The next few days draw attention toward the joys of life: children, passion, and love.

Here's what this means for your horoscope beginning December 1, 2023, for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, December 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Start dabbling in new things. Be experimental, especially with the arts.The Moon enters Leo, your sector of creativity. This is the perfect time to pick up an artistic hobby or to try a new habit of writing letters to friends that you want to stay connected with. Buy some nice stationary paper or fancy stickers. Use a pen to create some beautiful calligraphy, and drop a note to a friend you love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big hugs, Taurus. It's time to think long-term when it comes to the people you adore. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of family. Family can mean a lot of things to you, and since Mercury rules the higher mind, consider what the definition you'd like to associate with family can be. You may be pondering some changes or have a few minor adjustments in your home that you'd like to make. Do so while you have the opportunity before Mercury retrograde starts mid-month.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Shh. If you're a bit prone to gossip, try to avoid speaking about others. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of communication. You may be the one to tell them. If you've been entrusted with certain things that you're not supposed to share, be a good human. Don't open up around the wrong people. Keep certain deets to yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Spendy - spendy. You might be prone to buy things just for show, and it's best to think about this long term. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of money. Does it really matter the number of gifts a person opens? You're not in competition with others. Leo can puff up your ego and make it seem like you need to buy more and more. Think simply and give more and more of yourself instead.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Look in the mirror and be sure that you like what you see. The Moon enters your sign and it activates your sector of personal identity. This is the perfect time to start setting your resolutions. Sign up for a class you've been meaning to take. Read a book on character, and join a support group that encourages being healthy and helpful. Start working on them sooner than later. be sure to take good care of your wants and desires in life. If you don't honor them, who will?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is the time to pray. Prayer is such a good thing to do, Virgo, and when you do talk to the universe and your higher power, don't forget to pray for everyone that you meet in some way. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of spirituality. This is a great time to cultivate your desires to connect with others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You stand out in a nice way, Libra, and this draws people to you. They want to be your friend. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of friendships, especially those in business partnerships. This is a great time to create business cards and to schedule coffee dates with fellow coworkers. Meet someone new in your industry this month. Connect with like-minded people on LinkedIn.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is your time to shine and really show up for yourself in the area of career. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of career, and while you 'can't take it with you', it feels good to do well in your field of interest. Work smarter. Get training. Check out LinkedIn Learning or hire a life coach to give you tips. If there are obstacles impacting your career, connect with the Employee Assistance Program at your job and take advantage of their counseling feature.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Is it time to go back to school? Perhaps you have a bunch of books you'd like to read, but have not gotten to them yet. Lucky for you, the Moon enters Leo, your sector of education. This is a great time to research schools or simply to read up on topics you want to learn. You can set a schedule for an intellectually stimulating date night with friends to talk about the things you're learning.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Hush. The walls have ears on days like today. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of secrets. People may demonstrate an extra dose of curiosity about your life. If you don't want your personal problems to be shared without your consent, try to avoid talking about them at work or around people who may talk behind your back. A secret is only as safe as the person who last heard it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a wonderful time to connect on a close level with others. You may meet a soulmate or find someone you enjoy speaking to that you've met on a dating app. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of commitment, and this can be your time to finally connect with a person who likes you as much as you like them. Check out the free Facebook dating app or reopen another dating app to see who you match up with.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What do you spend your time on? This is a great question to ask especially if you're trying to improve your productivity. The Moon enters Leo, your sector of routines, so work on your schedule. Try not to cut corners but do double down on how well you perform tasks based on their level of timeliness and effort.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.