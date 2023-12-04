Chinese Horoscope & Luckiest Day For All Animal Zodiac Signs For This Week

That's the cosmic message of the week between December 4 - 10, 2023. Before we get to the horoscopes for all the Chinese zodiac signs, here's what everyone needs to know. The I Ching hexagram for this week is Fire over Mountain (#56). It reminds us that the Sun will always rise, no matter how dark the night might get.

So don't lose hope. Draw strength from within and spread your feelers without. Once you find the sweet spot, strike for gold. It may take you a while to reach this manna, but the journey and destination are both worth it. If you feel called to, do a visualization meditation sometime this week.

Focus on what you truly want out of life and what you want your future self to look like. What you see will open your mind to a lot more possibilities than you realize. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for December 4 - 10.

Chinese horoscope and luckiest day for all animal zodiac signs for this week:

Rat

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week is a little pensive yet focused for you. You will be able to read between the lines and catch the unsaid quicker than usual. And your intuition will be heightened, too.

Lucky Day in Love: December 7

In love, you may have to make a decision. It can be as simple as choosing who you date from a pool of potential. For some of you, this energy is giving off crossroads vibes, especially if you find it difficult to speak your mind and relay problems to your significant other.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 8

If possible, plan a short vacation or weekend trip with your best friends, family or significant other this week. Going solo counts, too, if that resonates more with you. Interesting experiences and engaging surprises await you on this path.

Lucky Day for Career: December 6

Also, don't let your personal life encroach on your work life this week. You may offend without meaning to. Focus on your breathing for a few minutes if you feel overwhelmed. It will help you center yourself.

Ox

General Overview:

Ox, the cosmic forces are revealing an issue. Some of you may be working too hard on a dream that is not yours. You are wasting precious years of your life and will regret it later.

Lucky Day in Love: December 5

In love, you are being encouraged to be open with the one you have decided to go the distance with. You don't have to tell them your entire life story, of course. Reveal a few layers of the onion to help you feel closer.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 4 & 5

As for your other relationships, you are being cautioned about people in your inner circle who may be there only to dip into your wealth. Don't ignore those hunches you have had recently.

Lucky Day for Career: December 10

Go all out in your career this week. You have the cosmic forces backing you up and will cover twice as much ground as usual. And dress to impress while you are at it!

Tiger

General Overview:

Tiger, the energy this week is excellent for planting new seeds. This can be literal for some of you if you are into gardening, but for most of you, this is referring to new projects and undertakings. Even starting a new retirement plan or investment folio falls under this category!

Lucky Day in Love: December 4

Your love life may take a backseat this week because of your other commitments, but that's okay. The right partner (or date) will understand. It may even be a new milestone in your relationship/situationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 5

Also, you are being reminded that a whole world of potential lies within your heart. Take charge of your destiny and manifest your desires. Scattered thoughts and plans will only bring scattered results when you can truly create something extraordinary.

Lucky Day for Career: December 7

Your work life will be pretty mundane this week, but not in a bad way. Things will progress as usual and your plans and schedules will unfold without a hitch. Enjoy this period of peace.

Rabbit

General Overview:

Rabbit, you are being urged to center yourself this week lest your emotional strings get pulled helter-skelter by unscrupulous people. Being empathic is great, but don't forget you have a life to live, too and loved ones to look out for. It's not selfish to say no if someone asks too much of you without regard for your circumstances.

Lucky Day in Love: December 9

In love, your manifestation powers are being highlighted. Take advantage of this and do a love ritual to bring your desires to life. Pink candles and rose petals are excellent ingredients for just this!

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 9

You may be too busy to meet your friends this week or spend quality time with them. You can always send them a few goofy texts and funny memes to let them know you haven't forgotten them.

Lucky Day for Career: December 8

Trust your intuition this week in matters related to your career. It will save you precious time and steer you away from toxic people. You can even carry a fire quartz palmstone in your pocket to help you remember.

Dragon

General Overview:

Dragon, someone from your past will make a comeback this week. Be careful. This will open some old wounds and create internal strife. It will also give you the chance to get closure or do something different this time around.

Lucky Day in Love: December 4

In love, if an ex tries to worm back into your life, don't fall for pretty words or tall claims of being "changed." You are prone to falling for manipulations of that sort during this cosmic period. Defer making decisions to give yourself some space.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 10

Also, if you need alone time this week to rest, relax and refresh yourself, don't feel guilty about backing out of plans and last-minute invitations. Your inner well-being is important. It directly impacts the quality of your life in every other area.

Lucky Day for Career: December 9

You are being urged to focus on the positive aspects of your work life this week, even if you experience a few setbacks or annoyances. Even dream jobs can sometimes be taxing.

Snake

General Overview:

Snake, the path forward may be unknown but you know the right thing to do intuitively. Trust that inner knowing. The cosmic forces will have your back as long as you choose the path that's right for you.

Lucky Day in Love: December 9

You are being urged to pay close attention to your relationship dynamics in romantic situations this week. Whether you are single or not, don't let anyone demean you while pretending they are not. Gaslighting is a real thing.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 9

Also, pay attention to the random inspirations and ideas that strike you this week. They will lead you to interesting adventures and cross your path with significant souls. Follow the call and see where it leads.

Lucky Day for Career: December 8

In your work life, be a team player this week. You will win more hearts this way. Plus, can you truly lead anyone if you don't understand the needs of the ones who follow you?

Horse

General Overview:

Horse, standing apart from the crowd when something heinous or harmful is happening can be tough. You are being urged not to throw your lot in with the wrongdoers. Karma is watching you closely at this time.

Lucky Day in Love: December 7

In love, you are being urged to put yourself first this week. A lot can go wrong when people forget their intrinsic needs or keep quiet about things that are important to them. Trust the process, even if it feels a little convoluted.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 6

Some of you may have this hunch that some of the people you consider friends are not truly your friends. Trust that inner knowing. Your intuition is heightened at this time.

Lucky Day for Career: December 4

In your career, you may have a few tough decisions to make this week. Take your time with them even if people try to rush you. It's better to be slow in the beginning than work double fixing silly mistakes.

Goat

General Overview:

Goat, a truth about your family (or one family member) will come to light this week. A grandparent may let you know this. Take some time to let it sink in before you react.

Lucky Day in Love: December 4

Some of you are focusing too much on your love life right now while abandoning more important and time-sensitive areas. Pay attention to the signs! This astrological period is more career-focused for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 5

Also, some of you may feel triggered by old memories this week, but hold fast when that happens, and don't blame yourself for everything. If you can find the courage to look closer, you will discover mental shackles and conditioned beliefs hiding within those experiences. It's time to break free.

Lucky Day for Career: December 9

You are close to leveling up in your career, but there's a "boss battle" ahead of you with one prominent individual standing in your way. Take this seriously and you will emerge victorious, no matter what.

Monkey

General Overview:

Monkey, don't be scared of your intuition and your subconscious mind. They will speak more prominently to you this week. What you "hear" can literally save your life and future.

Lucky Day in Love: December 9

Some of you are hurtling towards a heartbreak in love. All because you want to take a leap of faith in the wrong person. Don't dismiss the red flags!

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 4

Also, journaling your thoughts and feelings this week about the things you have always wanted to do but have never gotten around to doing is highlighted for you. Why have things become like this? What's stopping you? It's time to get to the bottom of this conundrum with some pointed questions.

Lucky Day for Career: December 6 & 7

If you are facing challenges with teammates in your work life, you are being urged to open your eyes to the reality around you. Some situations cannot be salvaged. Others can be. Which one is your reality?

Rooster

General Overview:

Rooster, spend time with your loved ones this week and exchange stories from your past. Nostalgia, family gatherings and a relaxed time are all indicated for you here.

Lucky Day in Love: December 8

In love, you are being asked to focus on long-term commitment and seek people who desire the same. Romancing the right person is a thousand times better than wasting time with a thousand inconsequentials. The latter cannot hold a candle to the former.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 9

Also, some of you may not be able to engage with your friends this week directly. You can always find creative ways to let them know you are thinking of them.

Lucky Day for Career: December 10

As for your career, take it easy this week and make time for proper rest. Burning yourself out will help no one. A strategic retreat can enable one to move forward with greater speed and accuracy later.

Dog

General Overview:

Dog, your relationship with your loved ones and intimate partner/significant other is being highlighted this week. You are at a crossroads right now. A big decision lies ahead of you.

Lucky Day in Love: December 4

If you feel called to, retreat from social obligations so you have the space to think things through properly. Don't let distractions or emotional blackmail sway you helter-skelter.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 10

Also, speak your mind this week and see what happens. That's a special message for you. The right people will respect your wishes and boundaries. The wrong ones won't.

Lucky Day for Career: December 10

Some of you will benefit from keeping your love life and career separate. Don't allow your hormones to tip you into the land of no return. And stand your ground when it's a matter of self-respect and self-esteem.

Pig

General Overview:

Pig, your teachers and mentors will play a big role in your life this week. So, if you are a student, pay close attention to the lectures and throw away gems of wisdom. They will help you level up.

Lucky Day in Love: December 8

In love, you are being urged to outline what a loving relationship looks like to you. You can journal this, too. After all, everyone can hype up "daddy/mommy" dynamics but the reality often leaves much to be desired.

Lucky Day in Friendship: December 9

You may end a few things around this time, too. So let them be the bad habits and the toxic connections. Trust your gut on this one.

Lucky Day for Career: December 9

Also, some of you will benefit this week from spending some time reviewing your past experiences in your career. The more painful something is, the clearer your insights will be. Let the cosmic forces help you find catharsis and peace!

