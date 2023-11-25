love horoscope for november 26, 2023

Your love horoscope is here for November 26, 2023, based on astrology for all twelve zodiac signs.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 26, 2023:

Aries

Talk things through. You and your significant other may hit a milestone that demonstrates how you view the world differently. It's common to see things in a unique light. Opposites attract, but learning from each other can help both grow as people and individuals.

Taurus

You may have it all, but do you really want it that way? It's that time of year to donate items you don't use anymore to a good cause. Sharing your love with others is a great way to be the representation of the love in the world. Believe it.

Gemini

What about me and you? You may feel pushed to confront a problem that leads to a disagreement. You might not want to compromise today. Sleep on it instead of rushing to break up later. You may change your mind and feel open to working things through.

Cancer

Don't let the past stop you from having a beautiful future. Who cares what other people think about your current partner. There's no comparison. They can feel anything that they choose to do. You can't be responsible for other people's feelings. The only person you can control is yourself.

Leo

Your friends can help you to regain the you that you lost in a toxic relationship. A good cry. A shoulder to lean on. A hug that is warm without any weird intentions are all part of what can bring back your heart in a big way. Your body comes back into balance because of the love you receive from your friends.

Virgo

Home can be a warzone when two people have fallen out of love. You may need to figure out where to move if things aren't healthy for you. It's sad to say goodbye, but you get to rewrite your life. You get to pick things that bring peace and. joy. Don't feel frozen in your current situation, you have options.

Libra

Travel can be fun but for some people, it can be stressful. Mentally you need one solid day to reorient to your new location. Try to keep each other supported, motivated, and determined to keep going. You may wonder why you have to be the one who cheers the relationship on... but that's what loving partners do. They keep things inspiring.

Scorpio

The holidays can be a reminder of the past, but don't go shopping when you're angry. You may think you need retail therapy but there are lots of free things you can do with your time to make yourself feel better. Go for a walk in nature. Spend time with friends. Get into a Facebook group for people getting over a breakup. You can get through this.

Sagittarius

You're learning so much about your partner, and their traits may have you feeling frustrated about yourself. Why do you seem to attract the same person? What is it that keeps you stuck in a rut when it comes to romance? You may not know the answers now, but the Moon opposite Mars transit may help shine a light on what's going on in your life.

Capricorn

Letting go can leave you feeling anxious about the future. It's hard to imagine your life without your ex, but you know that this is for the best. it will take time for you to process all the feelings you're going through. Today is tough, but tomorrow will be easier. Remember take things one day at a time.

Aquarius

Your friends can tell that you've changed and that this relationship means a lot to you. You are letting someone in your heart for the first time, and it's both exciting and scary. You have wanted to love someone in this way fro so long. Today is the day that you start your forever.

Pisces

It's a busy time of year, Pisces, and you may feel stretched to the limits with the demands of work, family and everything that you need to do. You may need a little more support from your partner. You might struggle to ask for what you need; however, once you start opening up, it will become so much more easy for you. Focus on how good it will feel to have your partner supporting you; it can help you to feel less inhibited about speaking your mind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.