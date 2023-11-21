Love Horoscope For November 22, 2023, During A Moon In Aries

Love takes on a new energy as the Sun and Moon enter fire signs on Wednesday. The Moon spends a full day in the impulsive and energetic fire sign, Aries. We start Sagittarius season, and both bring a new twist to love on November 22, 2023. Here's how this effects each zodiac sign's love horocope, based on Sun, Moon and Rising signs.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 22, 2023:

Aries

Don't be impatient when it comes to love, Aries. The Moon enters your sign, your sector of personal development. Instead of looking at how your partner can change, it's a good day for working on yourself to be the type of lover you want to be.

Taurus

Don't worry about the past, Taurus, it can handle itself. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of hidden enemies. You may discover who is truly for you and who isn't. It's painful to discover, but this can become a healing time for you as well.

Gemini

A friend can be a bit protective over you today, and it can feel like they are overstepping boundaries. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of friendships. You may find it challenging to listen to tough love, but that's what good friends are for.

Cancer

You might feel the spark of love at work, Cancer, and it can take you off-gaurd. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of career. While the workplace isn't always the most ideal place for you to meet a significant other it can help you to find someone that shares common interests as you do.

Leo

You may want to change how you view someone you care for in order to get along a bit better than you have been. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of education. This is a great time to work with a life coach or couple's therapists to overcome challenges in your interaction and realtionship.

Virgo

Your generous side can come out in a big way, and the desire to give can be sudden and unexpected. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of inheritance. You may decide to write a significant other in a will or share a bonus check with your spouse. Your financial generosity can give a person the chance to do something with their career that they could not have in the past.

Libra

Your love life takes a boost over the next few days. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of marriage. You may be thinking about tying the knot before the year is over instead of hosting a wedding. If you're single, the next few days can bring someone into your life that you feel chemistry for and want to pursue a bit more.

Scorpio

Change one little thing in your love life that makes a big difference in how you engage with your partner. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of routines. Routines can be one way to become closer to your mate. You can do little things that make your partner (or love interest) feel special like make coffee or pick up their favorite treat when you are at the grocery store. You can offer a shoulder rub at the end of the night and do so each time you see them.

Sagittarius

Romance can be the answer, and it can also provide a new way to feel close to your significant other. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of romance. Be creative with how you show someone you love them. You can write a love note or learn to be more affectionate with hand holding or by giving longer hugs.

Capricorn

Home can be a battle ground if you allow it, so choose peace when you can. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of family, and this energy can bring out an argumentative side to the people you live with. You'll want to lay low and stay out of the battle. Some days, doing nothing when a family member is in a negative mood can be the best choice overall.

Aquarius

Say what you need to say, Aquarius. Sudden disclosure of love can be hard to do, but when you're ready to start a relationship, you just know. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of communication. Try not to be too short or brief with your social interaction when you are home.

Pisces

Invest in your partner, and also yourself, Pisces. It's good to improve with someone you love. The Moon enters Aries, your sector of money which makes this a time for caution as well. Counseling isn't just tossing money at a problem, it's an investment in you and your partner that can pay off in years to come.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.